My life in books: Ed O’Loughlin

Ed O’Loughlin, novelist and reporter, was born in Toronto and grew up in Co Kildare. His latest novel, This Eden, appeared last year. A memoir, The Last Good Funeral of the Year (Riverrun) is out on March 3.

The books on your bedside?

The light goes off early in our room, so in bed I only read books on my phone, with the screen dimmed. I prefer comfort reading at night, to centre me for sleep – mainly history, because I usually know what happens next, and science fiction, because in sci-fi things often happen for structured reasons, which would be nice in real life.

The first book you remember?

Our mother gave us a big picture book about how industry and pollution were harming the planet. It was the start of the 1970s, and I must have been three or four years old. I remember looking at it in our basement in Edmonton, Canada. It came with a real sticking plaster stuck to the cover, over a photo of Earth, to show that the planet was already hurt.

Your book of the year so far?

It’s only February, but I’m already excited by Audrey Magee’s second novel, The Colony. It’s a properly ambitious, thoughtful look at cultural predation, and a daring departure from her best-selling debut, The Undertaking. I like it when authors don’t repeat themselves. Bad for marketing, but good for art.

Your favourite literary character?

Lately I’ve been trying to read more contemporary literature, and I am constantly reminded of Flora Poste from Stella Gibbons’s Cold Comfort Farm. A practical, droll city girl, she goes to stay with her melodramatic, gothic, nature-besotted, cod-poetic rural cousins, and teaches them manners and common sense. She would make a good book editor.

The book that changed your life?

All of them/None of them.

The book you couldn’t finish?

If I’m not really liking a book, I usually don’t bother finishing it. I often push on to page 99, then decide whether it’s time to bail. If I think a book has merit, even though it’s not for me, I might finish it anyway out of respect for the craft. I rarely hate-read to the end… The book that hit the wall hardest was probably On the Road by Jack Kerouac when I was still in college myself. I’ve since read worse, though.

Your Covid comfort read?

Wikipedia. Although I find my attention can wander.

The book you give as a present?

Greatest hits of my recent Christmas lists:

2021: Free by Lea Ypi.

2020: The Narrow Land by Christine Dwyer Hickey, and Actress by Anne Enright.

2019 (bit late to the party): To Be a Machine by Mark O’Connell. I met him in a cafe and got him to sign it.

The writer who shaped you?

When I was a kid the whole family watched the stunning BBC adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. I thought I sort of understood it, so I went and read the books by John le Carré. As a storyteller, he was a master of making his readers come to him, rather than serving it up on a plate. I try to do the same. I’m still waiting for the readers, though.

The book you would most like to be remembered for?

My third novel, Minds of Winter, is almost certainly the biggest and most ambitious thing I will ever attempt. It was also deeply personal, although I hid behind mirages and fractured historical narratives. I was pretty happy with the result, although it isn’t for everyone. I used a lot of subtext, and these are not subtextual times.