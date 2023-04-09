Michael Frayn: ‘I don’t have favourites among my books any more than I have among my children’

My Life in Books

Michael Frayn was born in London in 1933 and began his career as a journalist on the Guardian and the Observer. His novels include Towards the End of the Morning, Headlong, Spies and Skios. His 17 plays range from Noises Off, recently chosen as one of the UK’s favourites, to Copenhagen, which won the 1998 Evening Standard Award for Best Play of the Year and the 2000 Tony Award for Best Play.