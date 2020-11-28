Michael Connelly: king of crime brings City of Angels to life

New York, with that Metropolis skyline, may be the American city most beloved of film-makers and visual artists. But when it comes to crime stories, Los Angeles is the business.

Maybe it’s those endless freeways, the whooshing traffic, the sense of rootlessness, the bleached-out climate, the smog, the wackiness, the freewheeling futurism; the feeling that this city is, as the song goes, “the edge of the world and all of western civilisation”.

Michael Connelly is a great writer of crime stories and LA. Through 35 mystery novels, a hit TV show and Hollywood movie, he has brought this sprawling megalopolis to life so vividly that it’s now a central character in its own right.

Raymond Chandler, that pioneer of LA noir, famously wrote of how his detective must walk these “mean streets”. With Connelly, the reader feels they are right there walking the streets themselves.

Over the phone to the City of Angels — he’s talking from the set of Bosch, Amazon’s television adaptation of his most famous character — I put it to Connelly that us readers could practically navigate LA ourselves, so immersed are we in its topography and psychogeography.

“I do have all that in my mind when writing,” he says. “I’m a disciple of Chandler, who created a city that stands out probably more than his characters. There’s a cynical yet romantic sense of LA in his books, and that intoxicated me as a 19-year-old. I’ve tried to do that in my own work.

“But ultimately, it’s a way of delivering character. Harry Bosch, Mickey Haller, whoever — their interactions with their place say something about them. So you have to get the city right, to properly describe that.”

Bosch was the hero of Connelly’s first novel, 1992’s The Black Echo. A brooding detective with an unbreakable moral code, he’s since featured in 22 more books, including Connelly’s latest, The Law of Innocence. The main character here, however, is Haller, a fast-talking lawyer (and Bosch’s half-brother).

He was played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film The Lincoln Lawyer. Michael chuckles as he recalls: “When asked why he wanted to play the character, he said, ‘Haller’s the kind of guy who can dance through the rain and not got wet’. A little slippery and morally ambiguous, but when push comes to shove, he’ll do the right thing.

“This is the first time I’ve really looked into Haller’s mind in years, and it was fun to come back to him; it reminded me how much I liked the character. He’s been in some recent Bosch books, but not telling the story like he is here. He’s got a little more humour than Bosch, and more understanding of the grey areas, the foibles in people.”

Connelly writes series fiction — but cleverly, not just one series, centred on one person. Instead, across police procedurals and legal thrillers, he has created an entire universe of characters, events and histories. Bosch, Haller, Detective Renée Ballard, FBI agents Rachel Walling and Eleanor Wish, reporter Jack McEvoy, profiler Terry McCaleb, Harry’s daughter Madeleine and dozens of more minor characters: all connected, stepping in and out of each other’s lives and stories.

“Having different characters and series definitely keeps you plugged in,” Connelly says. “I don’t think, if I only wrote about Bosch, that I’d be as energised as I am, after almost 30 years. It wasn’t like I had a master plan — I write by instinct and changing characters from time to time helps. I enjoy having them cross paths. That’s fulfilling and fun, a nice payoff for writers and readers.”

The Law of Innocence sees Mickey charged with murder and forced to defend himself from within a small cell in a hair-raisingly tough prison. It also, as per Connelly’s standard operating procedure, incorporates current events: in this case, the rise of a mysterious new virus in Wuhan last winter.

“All my books are set in the year they’re published, and I like to reflect what’s happening to some extent,” he says. “I once turned in a finished book the week before 9/11, so had to rework that — the world was different. With this one, I’d set it in April, writing it a few months before that, and the pandemic hit and the courthouse was closed. I had to anchor the story in the reality of 2020 Los Angeles, so set in it January and February, and included all that was going on. That was the 2020 everyone knows.”

We spoke just after the recent presidential vote, before the result was known. Michael adds: “I should be starting work on my 2021 novel by now, but I’ve put it off because I want to see what happens with the pandemic and the election. By January, I should have a good idea of where the world is.”

With that surname, it’s unsurprising the 64-year-old is “100pc Irish”. His grandparental forebears were Connelly, McGrath, Scahan and McEvoy. He “grew up Catholic, went to Catholic school as a kid”. He first visited this country on a book tour; he’s been back several times since, for work and holidays.

“I staged a family reunion in Dublin for my 60th birthday,” Connelly says. “I have five brothers and sisters, so with kids and spouses there was about 25 of us. That was great fun.”

He grew up in Philadelphia and Florida, working as a journalist in the latter — becoming a Pulitzer finalist along the way — before moving west to work the crime beat for the LA Times. A full-time author for several years, he still draws on that “journalistic work ethic” when dividing his time between California and Florida.

“I started as a reporter and I’m still one at heart, so I do the reporter thing. I go to locations in LA and take pictures and write stuff down, then take that research with me and write the books in Florida or wherever I want.

“I’m actually in Los Angeles at the moment: we’re in production on the seventh season of the Bosch TV series, working on the fourth episode right now. It’s been running for a few years now but it’s still a wonderful experience. A different form of storytelling, being creative — it’s enjoyable for me, after two decades of being in a room by myself, writing books.”

‘The Law of Innocence’ is out now from Orion

