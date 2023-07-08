Megan Nolan: ‘In England, you’re supposed to hate someone who has a tiny bit more than you’
The author on ditching her confessional style for her second novel Ordinary Human Failings, how she became pro-Waterford and why she finds tabloid journalism depressing
Megan Nolan made her name with personal essays, with the emphasis on personal: travelling to England for an abortion when she was 18; dropping out of Trinity College Dublin; suffering from anxiety so acute it made her chew her hands until they bled.