Meet the women powering a new wave of Northern Irish writing

Here’s a sweeping statement: the Northern Wave is upon us. Jan Carson, Lucy Caldwell, Wendy Erskine, Louise Kennedy, Michelle Gallen, Sue Divin, Tish Delaney, Bernie McGill, Laura McVeigh, Sharon Dempsey, Kelly Creighton, Hannah King, Olivia Fitzsimons —there’s a crop of Northern Irish authors taking the literary world by storm.

You’ve already noticed the common denominator: they’re all female. They also all have books coming out this year, and that’s without stretching the criteria to poets, children’s authors or the ones I have inevitably missed.

But it’s more than just a gender-imbalance redress; it’s a commercial boon. Perhaps the success of Burns’s Milkman and Lisa McGee’s sitcom Derry Girls has made female writing from Northern Ireland more attractive to publishers. Perhaps female writing in general is having a moment. Perhaps Brexit, for better or worse, has piqued an interest in the place. Either way, something’s in the air.

Of course, the minute you make a sweeping statement like that — the Northern Wave is upon us — it begins to unravel. You think of Janet McNeill, Joan Lingard, Mary Beckett, Caroline Blackwood, Jennifer Johnston, Deirdre Madden and all the female writers who have written in or about Northern Ireland for years. So, is there really a Northern Wave, or has what we’re seeing now always existed?

“It’s a question I get asked quite a lot at the minute because there are so many of us,” says Jan Carson, whose third novel, The Raptures (Doubleday) — one of the most anticipated books of the year — was published last week.

“I think you’re right in acknowledging Anna Burns and Derry Girls. I think what both of them did was show that there were perspectives on the Troubles that hadn’t been examined yet. Both of those texts are looking at a young woman’s perspective on the Troubles and revealing that the Northern Irish story has mostly been dominated by masculine narratives.

“I also think there is a bedrock of women writers who have been writing in Northern Ireland for a long time. We’re standing on their shoulders in a way.”

Michelle Gallen, whose debut novel, Big Girl, Small Town (John Murray) was shortlisted for the 2020 Costa First Novel Award, says she has observed a recent shift in how female literature from Northern Ireland has been received.

“I wrote Big Girl, Small Town 13 years before it got picked up. So Northern Ireland was incredibly unfashionable in publishing for a long time. It didn’t matter how good your book was, it was very hard to get picked up. And I felt, personally, things shifted when Anna Burns won the Booker and Derry Girls came out. There suddenly became a space for the female or, at least, a narrative that wasn’t driven by man with a bomb or a gun and an agenda.”

There are myriad reasons why Northern Ireland is fertile ground for good literature, but one thing that works to its advantage, according to Carson, is its size.

“It’s small. So, you don’t get this differentiation you get in bigger cities like London, and even Dublin, of: these are the crime fiction writers, these are the kids writers, these are the YA writers. It’s too small for that. Everyone’s pitched in with the poets, with the theatre-makers. And I think, for me personally, that’s been super healthy, to have other genres seep into my work.”

Great depth

Gallen says there is a sense of community and support from other authors. She gives the example of Lucy Caldwell. “I don’t know her from Adam, but when Big Girl came out, she read it and emailed me. I have this sense that Northern Irish writers would have my back or something. Or that they’re there for you if you need it.”

Gallen notes that besides the visible female authors, there is “a whole ocean of female writers underneath that, who still haven’t been picked up”.

“I just feel there’s a lot of depth there. It’s not just a wave that will come and crash on the shore. There’s so much talent, probably born out of a great deal of intense experience.”

Of course, writing and publishing are two different things. What gets a book past the mark in publishing terms is often whether or not it will sell.

“In terms of how we work, every department has an input, and sales in particular. If they think a certain book is not going to sell, then we’re probably not going to commission that book,” says Becky Walsh, senior commissioning editor at John Murray. Walsh is editor to Gallen, as well as Co Down native Olivia Fitzsimons, who will publish her debut, The Quiet Whispers Never Stop, in April.

Asked why she thinks female Northern Irish writing is booming now, Walsh wonders if the passing of time has been a factor.

“Maybe there needs to be a certain amount of distance between events in the North and today,” she says.

“I think a lot of Northern Irish writers perhaps would have written for themselves or for writing groups and not necessarily shared their work more widely until recently. Things like Milkman and Derry Girls shine a light on Northern Ireland. And also Brexit, in a more negative way. But I think it’s gotten readers thinking and it’s gotten publishers wondering: what’s going on there? Maybe we should take a closer look.”

Trying to find a through-line across the work emerging from Northern writers is impossible. There are crime writers (Claire McGowan, Annemarie Neary, Kelly Creighton, Sharon Dempsey); literary authors (Susannah Dickey, Anna Burns); writers of historical fiction (Henrietta McKervey); popular fiction (Lucinda Riley, Claire Allan); poets (Sinéad Morrissey, Maria McManus, Medbh McGuckian); children’s authors (Máire Zepf, Sheena Wilkinson) and many more, attempting to capture, or understand, or say the unspoken about the place, or simply writing about something else entirely.

“I’ve been writing for 17 years now,” Carson says. “In the early days, there was a real double bind of: oh, no one wants to hear about Northern Ireland any more. It’s done, post-Good Friday. But also, how dare you write anything about Northern Ireland that’s not about the Troubles.”

In contrast, what you see now is an incredibly nuanced mix. “Some of us are engaging head-on with the conflict and the history of Northern Ireland,” she says. “For some of us, it’s in the background of our work, maybe looking at legacy issues and how they impact contemporary life in Northern Ireland. For some writers, like Susannah Dickey, she’s not acknowledging the Troubles really at all in her work. And that’s absolutely fine. There’s a freedom there to tell the story that you want to tell, which I’m not sure has been there before.”

Carson’s new novel, The Raptures, explores Evangelical Protestant culture in a small fictional village. It’s a subject she feels hasn’t been tackled very much in literature from the North.

“The Raptures is really important book for me. It’s the book I wanted to write when I first started writing, because I didn’t see it anywhere else,” she says. “There’s so much reflection of Catholic culture, so much reflection of politicised Protestant culture, very little of [Evangelical Protestant culture]. Actually, I’m lying. Sam Hanna Bell’s December Bride is a much older text but when I read it later on, I was like, yeah, this is quite similar to how I was brought up.”

Gallen’s next novel, Factory Girls (John Murray, out in June), is likewise very personal to her. It draws on her experience working in a shirt factory the summer after the ceasefire.

“It was a mixed environment in a very divided time,” she says. “So, a lot of that influenced the book — that setting, the claustrophobia of it, and also, to be honest, the joy and the craic and the humour.”

For her, the unifying thread between authors writing in and about Northern Ireland is their courage. “I think the women writing at the moment who have hit the spotlight are incredibly brave. It takes a huge amount of courage to analyse perhaps your own experiences, perhaps the experiences of a community which has told you for a very long time your place is not in the spotlight, your place is to keep your mouth shut.”

Gallen still feels that writing out of the North, “you’re not working in a safe environment”.

She cites Lyra McKee, who was a friend and inspiration. “You should be interviewing Lyra McKee and she’s dead,” she says. “That’s hard to take. So, [authors are] bearing witness in the North, I still feel. And it takes energy.”

“Personally, I feel it’s not as cosy as, say, working in Dublin and writing about your environment in Dublin, or writing about the college you went to.

“I still feel like you’re accessing a very recent history, or you’re accessing live issues. And you’re writing about things that maybe people don’t want you to write about. So, I think all these women, and the men, are being brave.”

Four Northern Irish authors to discover

Janet McNeill

A prolific novelist, playwright and children’s author, McNeill was an astute chronicler of Northern Ireland as it was before the Troubles. Her best-known work is perhaps The Maiden Dinosaur (1944), a feminist text about a middle-aged Belfast spinster. Having fallen out of print, it was revived in 2015 by Turnpike Books. Her novels As Strangers Here, The Small Window and Tea at Four O’Clock were also republished.

Deirdre Madden

Antrim-born Madden won the Rooney prize for her 1986 novel, Hidden Symptoms, which drew on her experience growing up in Northern Ireland. But it is perhaps for her 1996 novel, One by One in the Darkness, that she is best known. It follows a week in the lives of three sisters shortly before the 1994 ceasefire and was shortlisted for the Orange Prize. In her 10 novels, she has also explored themes such as memory, the life of the artist and the complexity of family.

Lucy Caldwell

A relentless champion of other authors as well as a major talent in her own right, Caldwell published her first novel, Where They Were Missed, at the tender age of 24. She has since published three more novels, three short story collections, written and adapted numerous plays for radio and stage and edited the anthology Being Various. Her forthcoming novel These Days (Faber, March) follows two sisters over the Belfast Blitz, four nights of German bombing in 1941.

Louise Kennedy

Having twice been shortlisted for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award, Kennedy had already garnered much praise and interest by the time her first book, The End of the World is a Cul de Sac came out. That was a short story collection exploring “how ordinary lives can get caught up in a wider, national drama”. Her first novel, Trespasses (Bloomsbury, April), reprises this theme through the story of a young teacher and an older, married barrister in a small town near Belfast.