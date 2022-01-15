| 1.3°C Dublin

Meet the women powering a new wave of Northern Irish writing

A rising crop of authors is making an impact with a more diverse and nuanced approach than the masculine narratives that dominated books about the Troubles and life in the North

Northern Irish author Michelle Gallen in Dublin. Picture by Arthur Carron Expand
&lsquo;Double bind&rsquo;: Jan Carson feels Northern writers have a newfound freedom Expand
Booker prize-winning author Anna Burns Expand
Down-native Olivia Fitzsimons will publish her debut, The Quiet Whispers Never Stop, in April Expand
Northern Irish author Claire McGowan. Photo by Donna Ford Expand
Janet McNeill, who wrote The Maiden Dinosaur, a 1944 feminist text about a middle-aged Belfast spinster Expand
Deirdre Madden. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Lucy Caldwell Expand
Niamh Donnelly

Here’s a sweeping statement: the Northern Wave is upon us. Jan Carson, Lucy Caldwell, Wendy Erskine, Louise Kennedy, Michelle Gallen, Sue Divin, Tish Delaney, Bernie McGill, Laura McVeigh, Sharon Dempsey, Kelly Creighton, Hannah King, Olivia Fitzsimons —there’s a crop of Northern Irish authors taking the literary world by storm.

You’ve already noticed the common denominator: they’re all female. They also all have books coming out this year, and that’s without stretching the criteria to poets, children’s authors or the ones I have inevitably missed.

