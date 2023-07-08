Meet the Bookstagrammers: ‘People said as soon as I had a child, I’d never read again’

Accounts such as the Tired Mammy Book Club are a growing influence on readers. Three founders describe why they built their communities — and how online bonds stretch into real life

Bookstagrammer Chloe Cowman: 'It’s not just a little bubble on the internet. It’s real and lasting friendships'. Photo by Mark Condren

Aoife Barry

In 2017, as she was preparing for the birth of her first child, Sinéad Cuddihy realised something: “My reading mojo had just gone out the window.” She knew her mother was a member of a book club — maybe that could be the solution. The Dubliner turned to Instagram for help. “I put up a post saying: ‘If I was to set up a book club, would anyone join?’ One person responded to say they would, and I was like, ‘OK,” she laughs. Her husband told her to go ahead anyway, and see what happened.