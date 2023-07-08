Meet the Bookstagrammers: ‘People said as soon as I had a child, I’d never read again’

Accounts such as the Tired Mammy Book Club are a growing influence on readers. Three founders describe why they built their communities — and how online bonds stretch into real life

In 2017, as she was preparing for the birth of her first child, Sinéad Cuddihy realised something: “My reading mojo had just gone out the window.” She knew her mother was a member of a book club — maybe that could be the solution. The Dubliner turned to Instagram for help. “I put up a post saying: ‘If I was to set up a book club, would anyone join?’ One person responded to say they would, and I was like, ‘OK,” she laughs. Her husband told her to go ahead anyway, and see what happened.