Martry, mockery, mammy... Author Helen Cullen on the iconisation of mothers in Irish literature and the damage that’s done to real women

 

Brenda Fricker, My Left Foot Expand
Jennifer Maguire as her character Bridget from Bridget and Eamon. Expand
The Truth Must Dazzle Gradually by Helen Cullen is published by Michael Joseph and is available nationwide from 20th August, 2020 Expand

Brenda Fricker, My Left Foot

In A Room of One's Own, Virginia Woolf suggested that "we think back through our mothers if we are women. It is useless to go to the great men writers for help, however much one may go to them for pleasure."

Where were all the mothers' voices in literature? Why were women's lived experiences so absent from historical records? This was 1929, and although Woolf did beat a path as a literary foremother for others to follow, Anne Enright was still quipping in her 2004 memoir, Making Babies, "Can mothers not hold a pen?" Enright was interested in the drama of being a new mother that appears so little in literature and, in so doing, addressing the cultural silence surrounding Irish motherhood in particular.

When I started writing my new novel, The Truth Must Dazzle Gradually, I was burning to write about Ireland and bear witness to the societal changes we've experienced in recent years through the lens of one family. Inevitably I found myself writing about motherhood. It seems strange to me that anyone could write about Irish society and not interrogate the cultural meaning of the 'Irish Mammy' to some degree, and yet, Irish mothers as protagonists, as subjects with agency and autonomy rather than a symbolic role, have historically been largely absent from our literature.