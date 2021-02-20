| 7.9°C Dublin

Lupin: Why Netflix’s take on classic French tale is stealing the hearts of millions

The fantastically executed ‘Lupin’ proves the romantic idea of the suave gentleman thief is still alive and kicking

Omar Sy in the title role of LupinJewel: Omar Sy in the title role of Lupin, the century-old classic of French literature that has become a hit on Netflix Expand

Omar Sy in the title role of LupinJewel: Omar Sy in the title role of Lupin, the century-old classic of French literature that has become a hit on Netflix

Michael Sims

‘You cannot grow up in France,” actor Omar Sy has remarked about his hit TV series Lupin, “and not know who is Arsène Lupin.” For those who grew up elsewhere, Lupin is literature’s most renowned gentleman-thief, the kind of suave, good-hearted character played by Cary Grant in the Hitchcock film To Catch a Thief and by Roger Moore in the British TV series The Saint. Lupin is a rogue, not a villain.

Sy told Variety that when he was asked what sort of character he would most like to play, he answered simply, “Lupin”. Unlike Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock, Sy does not present a contemporary take on a classic character. He plays Assane Diop, the son of an emigrant from Senegal who settled in France. Inspired by the century-old stories of Lupin’s capers and disguises, Diop seeks revenge for the false imprisonment and suicide of his father. (In the world of TV, this is not a laughable idea.)

Roger Moore as The Saint Expand

Roger Moore as The Saint

