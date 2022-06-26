| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Keane on books: Heavy hitters and young guns share the spotlight in Dalkey

Bono with poet Paul Muldoon in Finnegan's as part of the Dalkey Book Festival. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography. Expand

Close

Bono with poet Paul Muldoon in Finnegan's as part of the Dalkey Book Festival. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

Bono with poet Paul Muldoon in Finnegan's as part of the Dalkey Book Festival. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

Bono with poet Paul Muldoon in Finnegan's as part of the Dalkey Book Festival. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

Madeleine Keane Email

It was bliss to be back at the Dalkey Book Festival last weekend, where I talked about the joy of swimming with Bressie, drank champagne with John Banville, discussed books with a bunch of talented writers and handed over a cheque for €10,000 to Cork poet Victoria Kennefick, who won the Zurich Emerging Writer Award for her exceptional collection Eat or We Both Starve (Carcanet).

Kudos to Sian Smyth and her indefatigable team for all the joy and colour they brought to the seaside village.

Most Watched

Privacy