Kathy Donaghy’s new memoir on how her life changed after moving back to Inishowen peninsula in Donegal

In the book, Kathy Donaghy delves into the extraordinary healing powers of immersing yourself in the natural world and the ocean.

Award-winning journalist Kathy Donaghy has written her first book entitled ‘Finding My Wild: How a Move to the Edge Brought Me Home.’

This book is an unflinching memoir, and also explores the beauty of her homeplace on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal

Ms Donaghy, who is a regular contributor to the Irish Independent, wrote this book after all she had learned from moving back to her homeplace with her family.

That move brought life-changing events in Donaghy’s life, and in this memoir she looks back on a decade of love and loss, mothering, identity and healing.

In the book, she delves into the extraordinary healing powers of immersing yourself in the natural world and the ocean, and she embraces the comforts of home.

‘Life had brought me to the edge of myself and here I was feeling like I was on the edge of the world,’ she wrote.

Ms Donaghy is an experienced journalist of almost thirty years standing, with her work regularly featuring in the Irish Independent and she also worked in RTÉ.

She has also featuring in publications such as The Irish Times and The Sunday Business Post.

She now lives on the Inishowen peninsula with her husband, business journalist and RTÉ presenter Richard Curran, and their two sons, Dallan and Oirghiall.

Her new book is due out on Februrary 5, but is available to pre-order.

