Johnny Depp on Shane MacGowan: ‘There’s another side to my great friend that doesn’t get as much acknowledgement as it should’

The Hollywood star praises ‘wild’ art in foreword to a new limited-edition book by The Pogues singer
Assume I do, that if you’re reading this book, you are aware of Shane MacGowan, and his work as the genius punk-poet of The Pogues; a band so powerful and beloved that neither their importance nor influence can ever be undervalued.
But, as you also may have guessed from picking up this book, noting the title of said book and possibly a few teasing images for that which is soon to follow, there is another side to my great friend, Shane. Another side that doesn’t get quite as much acknowledgement as it should.
Well, that ends here. In the book you’re holding (and hopefully, if you’ve gotten this far already, purchased).
Now, it’s rare for a creative genius like Shane to have one avenue of output. Such an incendiary talent is likely to have a multitude of facilities whereby his talent might infiltrate the atmosphere and change the climate as we know it.
And so, revealed here, in the pages to follow, is Shane’s propensity for the wild, for the absurd, for the political, for the beautiful, all funnelled and threaded through the needle of his pen. But, this time, in this book, not via the tool of language. Instead, Shane’s visual acuity will take the lead. His visions will speak for themselves.
Sometimes they will invoke wonder, sometimes they might appear decidedly threatening, but, regardless of medium, his work will always be full of poetry — a bit a like the great man, and my great friend, himself; the great artist, Shane MacGowan.
Foreword to ‘The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold’ by Shane MacGowan