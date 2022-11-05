Johnny Depp on Shane MacGowan: ‘There’s another side to my great friend that doesn’t get as much acknowledgement as it should’

Johnny Depp with Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke, who have been friends for many years. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Assume I do, that if you’re reading this book, you are aware of Shane MacGowan, and his work as the genius punk-poet of The Pogues; a band so powerful and beloved that neither their importance nor influence can ever be undervalued.

But, as you also may have guessed from picking up this book, noting the title of said book and possibly a few teasing images for that which is soon to follow, there is another side to my great friend, Shane. Another side that doesn’t get quite as much acknowledgement as it should.

Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Carolan Sees The Angel', 'The Measure Of My Dreams' and 'Bono Drinking Guinness', photographed by Tony Gavin

Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Carolan Sees The Angel', 'The Measure Of My Dreams' and 'Bono Drinking Guinness', photographed by Tony Gavin

Well, that ends here. In the book you’re holding (and hopefully, if you’ve gotten this far already, purchased).

Now, it’s rare for a creative genius like Shane to have one avenue of output. Such an incendiary talent is likely to have a multitude of facilities whereby his talent might infiltrate the atmosphere and change the climate as we know it.

Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Thai Teenybopper', 'Lady Victoria' and 'New York City Sky' photographed by Tony Gavin

Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Thai Teenybopper', 'Lady Victoria' and 'New York City Sky' photographed by Tony Gavin

And so, revealed here, in the pages to follow, is Shane’s propensity for the wild, for the absurd, for the political, for the beautiful, all funnelled and threaded through the needle of his pen. But, this time, in this book, not via the tool of language. Instead, Shane’s visual acuity will take the lead. His visions will speak for themselves.

Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Grace', 'Greetings From Vegas' and 'Thai Boxers' photographed by Tony Gavin

Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Grace', 'Greetings From Vegas' and 'Thai Boxers' photographed by Tony Gavin

Sometimes they will invoke wonder, sometimes they might appear decidedly threatening, but, regardless of medium, his work will always be full of poetry — a bit a like the great man, and my great friend, himself; the great artist, Shane MacGowan.

Foreword to ‘The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold’ by Shane MacGowan

