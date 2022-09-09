| 18.2°C Dublin

John Boyne: ‘Everyone has the right to tell any story they choose’

The author on the mistake made by critics of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas — and why writing its sequel brought home the importance of free speech

Author John Boyne says he dislikes the term 'Holocaust novel&rsquo;. Photo by Owen Breslin Expand
All The Broken Places by John Boyne Expand

From small, unexpected moments, a lifetime’s interest can unfold.

In 1986, on the last day of school before the summer holidays, my English teacher offered the class a list of books, suggesting that we read some during the break. Fifteen years old, a devoted reader, and already an aspiring writer, I headed to my local bookshop and studied the jackets of as many as I could before settling on Night by Elie Wiesel.

