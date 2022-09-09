John Boyne: ‘Everyone has the right to tell any story they choose’

From small, unexpected moments, a lifetime’s interest can unfold.

In 1986, on the last day of school before the summer holidays, my English teacher offered the class a list of books, suggesting that we read some during the break. Fifteen years old, a devoted reader, and already an aspiring writer, I headed to my local bookshop and studied the jackets of as many as I could before settling on Night by Elie Wiesel.

Inexplicably, our history syllabus did not include the Holocaust, so while I was vaguely aware of it from movies and television, my knowledge of the subject was limited. The moment I began reading, however, I found myself immersed in a sublime work of literature that fascinated and horrified me in equal parts. My pocket money needed to be divided between records, sweets and hair gel, so, when I finished, I went to my local library in search of recommendations and was handed a copy of Primo Levi’s If This is a Man.

As every reader knows, one book leads to another, and another, and the Holocaust soon became the central preoccupation of my reading life. Some made a deep impression on me. Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning, an account of the author’s attempts to hold on to his humanity in a place where humanity has been abandoned. Maus by Art Spiegelman, not just for the power of the storytelling but for its narrative ingenuity. Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl, of course, for her determination to chart the benchmarks of adolescence, even in the midst of fear. The Meaning of Hitler by Sebastian Haffner, which builds into an unsettling portrait of the führer. I saw Alan J Pakula’s film of Sophie’s Choice before I read William Styron’s novel and can recall my distressed reaction to the traumatising scene that gives the book its name.

This interest was cultivated in my twenties when I tore through Gitta Sereny’s biography of Hitler’s armaments minister and favoured architect, Albert Speer: His Battle with Truth, as well as Daniel Goldhagen’s Hitler’s Willing Executioners. Ian Kershaw’s two-volume biography of Hitler became the most erudite study of the führer’s life that I had read.

Alongside these, of course, were more general histories of World War II, but for some reason I’ve never found the war itself as interesting as the horror that lies at its heart, perhaps because wars have been fought since the dawn of time, while the Holocaust remains a singular event that defines and stains an entire century.

Brutal simplicity

Alongside all my reading, of course, I visited Auschwitz and experienced those same strange, unsettling feelings that any visitor does. The brutal simplicity of the train track. The incongruous serenity of the perfectly tended lawns and trees. The anxiety of entering a gas chamber. And the knowledge that, as a gentile, I was perhaps an intruder into the distress of those Jews who were seeing the camp for the first time.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas was published in January 2006 to extraordinary success. The reviews were overwhelmingly positive, and it went on to become not just a global bestseller but the most translated Irish novel of all time, as well as being adapted for cinema, theatre, ballet and opera.

For many years, it consumed my life as I travelled from country to country, reading at literary festivals and speaking in Holocaust museums and Jewish community centres. I had the privilege of being part of that last generation of writers who had an opportunity to meet survivors of the camps and hear their stories first-hand. I made it my business to visit as many schools as I could and speak to children about the subject, making a point of reminding every young reader that my book was a work of imagination, and that if they were moved by the story of Bruno and Shmuel, then here was a list of the books that they should read next, the same books that had inspired my own study from my teenage years.

That said, I’m not immune to criticisms of the novel. Famously, the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted that The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas “should be avoided by anyone who studies or teaches about the history of the Holocaust”. But, of course, I did not write a school book or a textbook. I wrote a fable, a work of fiction with a moral at its heart, and any sensible reader can tell the difference between that and a work of pure realism. It doesn’t exist to be ‘studied’, but to be read. Should a teacher choose to use the book as part of a broader spectrum of work in studying that period of history, then it is their responsibility to ensure that their students recognise how fiction works and the purpose it serves.

I wonder, without emotional stories to engage younger readers, and without characters to whom they can relate, would children ever find their way to the subject at all? I’m baffled by hit pieces about the novel which shamelessly misrepresent its nature, and I fail to understand why organisations which aim to ensure that we never forget the Holocaust persist in criticising a book that has furthered that cause so successfully.

Despite this, my interest in the subject has never waned. I first conceived the idea for a sequel, All the Broken Places, shortly after finishing the earlier book. For more than 15 years, I kept a file on my computer titled ‘Gretel’s Story’, in which I would make notes about Bruno’s older sister, who she might become in later life and the experiences that would shape her adulthood.

It was fascinating to return to a character who has been with me for so long and discover, through the writing, what became of her. Just as it was intriguing to explore the levels of culpability a person in her position might feel.

Anonymity

Gretel, aged 91, has lived her life under the shadow of her father’s actions, trying to remain incognito in a world that where anonymity is increasingly difficult. Moving to Paris immediately after the war, she must protect her identity in a country where collaborationists are being brutally punished. In Sydney in the 1950s, she is shocked to encounter an old adversary from the camps. And, when she finally moves to London and falls in love with a Jewish man, it becomes increasingly difficult for her to remain silent about her past.

I dislike the term ‘Holocaust novel’, which I find reductive. Neither The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas nor All the Broken Places are Holocaust novels. The former is a novel about friendship and loneliness, the latter about guilt and complicity. These are themes that run through many of my books and which I seem to return to time and again.

Of course, the Holocaust was a Jewish tragedy, but it was perpetrated by other human beings, and it is the job of the writer to try to understand who those human beings were and why they behaved as they did. We can write good books, bad books, or indifferent books, but we must keep writing them, publishing them, and discussing them. It is that above all else that keeps the memories alive. Nothing makes me prouder than the fact that a generation of readers has a greater awareness of the Holocaust, in no small part because of a fable I wrote.

These are strange times to be a writer. Free expression is under constant threat, even by organisations that ostensibly exist to help authors. To step outside the approved groupthink is to invite censure or cancellation. But true writers must have the moral courage to stand up to the mob if we are to produce work of any merit.

Writing All the Broken Places has shown me, once again, how important freedom of speech is and that everyone has the right to tell any story they choose, without fear of censure or proscription. Millions of readers around the world embraced the story of Bruno and Shmuel; I hope they now find room in their hearts for the damaged, troubled, and guilt-ridden Gretel.

‘All the Broken Places’ by John Boyne is published on Thursday, September 15