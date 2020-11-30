John Banville: ‘I despise this ‘woke’ movement – it’s become a religious cult’

John Banville says he shivers at free speech under threat’. Photo: Gerry Mooney

IRISH author John Banville has said he “despises the woke movement” and likened it to a religious cult.

The former Booker Prize winner was asked at an event at the Hay Festival if he would be at a disadvantage in the awards because of "this current woke suspicion about white, straight men”.

In response, Mr Banville – winner of the Booker Prize in 2005 - said, he would not like to be starting out in the industry now, that “it’s very difficult” and went on to say:

“I despise this ‘woke’ movement. Why were they asleep for so long? The same injustices were going on. It’s become a religious cult.

“You see people kneeling in the street, holding up their fists – that’s not going to do anything for black people.”

Wexford native, Mr Banville (74) previously won the Booker Prize for his novel The Sea, which was adapted into a film in 2013 and starred Ciarán Hinds, Charlotte Rampling and Rufus Sewell.

The 2020 Booker Prize was given to Douglas Stuart for his novel Shuggie Bain, an autobiographical account of growing up the gay son of an alcoholic mother in the 1980s in Scotland.

Winner of the Booker Prize 2020 and £50,000 Mr Stuart, grew up in Glasgow before moving to New York in the hopes of beginning a career in fashion design.

The novel follows the story of Shuggie Bain, a boy who lives in a housing estate with his alcoholic mother.

