| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

James Ellroy: ‘I don’t want to talk about race. It’s too contemporary’

The crime writer has dialled down his characters’ trademark offensiveness in his new novel, but don’t try to link that to cancel culture, he warns JP O’Malley

&lsquo;I was really only a danger to myself&rsquo;: James Ellroy on quitting drink and drugs and starting his writing career Expand
Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce in the 1997 film LA Confidential, adapted from James Ellroy's book Expand
Widespread Panic by James Ellroy Expand

Close

&lsquo;I was really only a danger to myself&rsquo;: James Ellroy on quitting drink and drugs and starting his writing career

‘I was really only a danger to myself’: James Ellroy on quitting drink and drugs and starting his writing career

Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce in the 1997 film LA Confidential, adapted from James Ellroy's book

Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce in the 1997 film LA Confidential, adapted from James Ellroy's book

Widespread Panic by James Ellroy

Widespread Panic by James Ellroy

/

‘I was really only a danger to myself’: James Ellroy on quitting drink and drugs and starting his writing career

JP O'Malley

James Ellroy’s love of conspiracies is legendary. His crime novels are saturated with them. Bulky and bold affairs, they can be read as an alternative version of mid-20th century Cold War American history. “I’ve always sensed that there was another world out there that didn’t fit with the official version,” he says. “[In the books] I’m giving you a semblance of truth as it suits me.”

His latest, Widespread Panic, is narrated by the real-life former policeman turned private investigator Fred Otash, who is mentioned in an FBI file on the John F Kennedy assassination. In the summer of 1960 Otash had been looking into a rumour linking the politician to sex parties with call girls. These were also said to have been attended by high-profile figures such as Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

In the 1950s Otash had become an invaluable source for the tabloid exposé magazine Confidential. Known as a Hollywood fixer, he knew all of Tinseltown’s naughtiest secrets.

Most Watched

Privacy