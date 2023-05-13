‘It was boys, boobs and blood’: Irish writers on how Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret shaped them

The classic 1970 novel’s frank depiction of an 11-year-old’s journey through puberty sparked outrage. As the film adaptation hits cinemas, Irish authors reflect on how the taboo-busting novel shaped them — and an entire generation of young readers

Judy Blume's book 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' has been a hit with pre-teens since 1970

Meadhbh McGrath Today at 03:30