‘It was boys, boobs and blood’: Irish writers on how Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret shaped them
The classic 1970 novel’s frank depiction of an 11-year-old’s journey through puberty sparked outrage. As the film adaptation hits cinemas, Irish authors reflect on how the taboo-busting novel shaped them — and an entire generation of young readers
Meadhbh McGrath
It’s an experience familiar to millions of young people throughout history, but one that is seldom depicted in books, films or television: an 11-year-old agonises over what will happen when she gets her first period.