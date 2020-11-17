| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Irish men ride like angels' - Queen of the bonkbuster Jilly Cooper on the appeal of Irish gents

At 83, the author is still penning the racy romances that her readers adore. With a frank new book out, her lust for life is undimmed

Novelist Jilly Cooper. Photo: Edward Whitaker Expand

Close

Novelist Jilly Cooper. Photo: Edward Whitaker

Novelist Jilly Cooper. Photo: Edward Whitaker

Racing Post

Novelist Jilly Cooper. Photo: Edward Whitaker

Mary McCarthy

When I ring up Jilly Cooper to chat about a new collection of her newspaper columns from the 1970s and early 80s, Between The Covers: Jilly Cooper on sex, socialising and survival, she is straight into the compliments and why she is “ totally in love with Ireland”.

She tells me I look very lovely in my profile picture, and when I assure her it’s entirely down to lashings of make-up, she gives such a glorious hoot of laughter I’d give anything to be sitting next to the 83-year old author in her Cotswold-stone house in the Gloucestershire countryside — famously the setting for the home of the hero of her on-going Rutshire Chronicles, Rupert Campbell-Black.

“My adopted daughter Emily is Irish, my late greyhound Feather was a rescue greyhound from Co Offaly, as is my beloved Bluebell [another greyhound]. I adore your writers, the horses, Irish people”.

Privacy