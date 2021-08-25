Irish author Doireann Ní Ghriofa wins UK’s longest-running literature prize for debut ‘A Ghost In The Throat’

IRISH author Doireann Ní Ghriofa is one of two winners of a prestigious Scottish literary prize for her debut book A Ghost In The Throat.

The Cork-based Irish poet joined debut novelist Shola von Reinhold as latest to win the UK's longest-running literary awards, the James Tait Black Prizes, given annually by the University of Edinburgh.

Their £10,000 prizes were announced by author and broadcaster Sally Magnusson at a pre-recorded event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival - its new home at the university's Edinburgh College of Art.

Award-winning poet and essayist Ní Ghriofa's winning book, A Ghost In The Throat, is part memoir and part exploration of the life of 18th-century figure Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, who herself wrote the poem Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire in lament at her slain husband. Ní Chonaill was also an aunt of Daniel O’Connell.

Biography judge Dr Simon Cooke called it "a work of great and searching depth and generosity, as involving as it is luminous, that weaves poetry, memoir, biography and translation into a powerful celebration of female texts, and a profound exploration of the way the voice and life of one poet echoes in the life and voice of another".

Ní Ghriofa said: "It's such a deep joy to be awarded this prize. In truth, I can barely believe it.

"From the very beginning, as I set out in pursuit of a ghost, this book often surprised me, and it continues to do so.

"I'm very grateful to the judges, to my agent Alba Ziegler-Bailey, and to the wonderful Tramp Press.”

Lote author von Reinhold's winning fiction follows the narrator Mathilda's fixation with the forgotten black Scottish modernist poet Hermia Druitt, a bohemian socialite of the 1920s.

Fiction judge Dr Benjamin Bateman called Lote "an imaginative tour de force that combines a gripping detective plot with a thoughtful meditation on the historical neglect of black, queer and women artists".

Speaking about their win, Scottish writer von Reinhold said: "Not to be too dramatique, but my head is still spinning too much to make any kind of concise statement.

"Right now, I can't stop thinking of Hermia Druitt, who was alive a century ago when this prize was conceived, encountering many of the modernist winners and shortlistees but herself a black, Afro-Scottish writer, unlikely to have been shortlisted for any such thing - so there's a strange joint sense of poetic mourning and justice for her and what she represents in the book.

"I am, of course, also delighted and deeply thankful to the student and faculty judges for choosing it."