Interview with Doireann Ní Ghríofa, author of prose debut A Ghost in the Throat: 'She's there in that gathering of ghosts I carry with me'

When Doireann Ní Ghríofa tells me she wrote most of her prose debut in a car park, my surprise is fleeting. A collection of personal essays doubling as an extraordinary literary detective story, A Ghost in the Throat is so impeccably crafted, so beautifully generous that at first it seems incongruous to imagine it emerging in a multistorey over a supermarket. But actually Ní Ghríofa's workspace fits perfectly with the book, which is partly a meditation on motherhood and domestic labour.

The free car park is in the small Cork town where her four young children go to school. She would drop them off, drive to the top floor, and in the available hours "work and work and work". It made creative as well as practical sense, reminding her of both her distance from and her closeness to her subject - Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, who wrote the celebrated 18th century Irish lament 'Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire' and who has haunted Ní Ghríofa for decades.

"We all carry a certain number of ghosts with us," she says over the phone, "a sense of presence… and with this book, I wanted to open the doors to one of those presences for me or one of those ghosts."

Growing up in Clare, Ní Ghríofa went to a gaelscoil where, as a teenager, she scribbled pierced hearts in the margins of the 'Caoineadh'. Years later, now living in Cork, she translated the poem in the small gaps between dinner and her children's bedtime.

An acclaimed poet, she writes in Irish and English and has won several awards including the 2016 Rooney Prize for Irish literature. A Ghost in the Throat documents her hunt for information about Eibhlín Dubh, whose husband was killed by soldiers in 1773, and who, despite the endurance of the 'Caoineadh', is often referenced in relation to men - Art Ó Laoghaire's wife, Daniel O'Connell's aunt.

For years, Ní Ghríofa resisted writing the book. "There was such complexity that I could see in it, but the more time went on, the more I felt I was letting my own curiosity almost become like an engine that was driving me, and it was just driving me faster and faster and I came to a point where I had to start writing it. It was like a compulsion."

Her compulsion is palpable in her prose as she uncovers archival documents and visits places associated with Eibhlín Dubh. It's a circuitous quest with disappointments and dead ends as well as nuggets of discovery along the way. Yet the results of her painstaking research are less important than the yields of her connection with the long-dead poet. As she investigates and imagines Eibhlín Dubh's life, she tells the reader key stories from her own - the story of her daughter's early birth and stay in a neonatal intensive care unit, the story of her year studying anatomy at University College Cork, witnessing the dissection of a human body in stages.

Published by Tramp Press, the book is part of a wave of excellent autobiographical work by Irish writers including Notes to Self by Emilie Pine - also published by Tramp - and Sinéad Gleeson's Constellations. Its biographical and autobiographical components are inseparable and Ní Ghríofa was drawn to other biographies by women who were "slightly reluctant to write about their subject," particularly Suite for Barbara Loden by Nathalie Léger and Being Here is Everything by Marie Darrieussecq.

In A Ghost in the Throat, she addresses the reader directly, confiding in them and inviting them to bear witness, to celebrate and mourn with her. She also invests them with her own levels of empathy and wonder, to powerful, even transformative, effect.

"I felt as the book was being written that the reader was almost there with me," she says. "There was a sense of company in that… the feeling of it almost being a togetherness."

Donation is a key motif throughout; she donates her breast milk to a milk bank, her body to medical science, her attention to a woman lying on the road late at night. She explores pregnancy and motherhood as forms of donation. Is the book - in its truth seeking and truth telling - a donation too?

"I suppose in some ways it is a donation to the reader," she says, "but it's also a donation to the cumulative act of remembering Eibhlín Dubh."

Navigating the gaps and overlaps between invisibility and visibility, between silence and speaking, she reclaims her subject as a significant literary and historical figure, detailing her own daily chores in the process. Domesticity is neither in the foreground nor the background but coexistent with her research and reflections, her analysis and imaginative flights.

"It was important to me to acknowledge the sense of labours that women perform in the home," she says. "That often is very gendered work and it isn't something that's acknowledged often in literature. It was important to press those words on the page."

There is a timeless quality to her depiction of housework and a striking sense of equanimity - no frustration or anger. Someone "plonked" her in front of the film of Pollyanna when she was a child, she says, and the idea of the glad game made a profound impression, but she also feels there is a lot to be learned from attending to things we gloss over and consider boring.

"The more you look at something where you've absorbed the idea that it's boring, the more you sit with it and consider it, it almost always, I find anyway, begins to reveal something of depth."

The book is underpinned by her intellectual rigour and suffused with love - for her husband and children, for her subject and for words. "This is a female text," becomes its refrain and she sees female texts in unexpected places including her daughter's body. When a poem is learned by heart and passed along orally - like the 'Caoineadh' was - it lives inside the body, she says. "Sometimes a body can be a text and that felt so important to me in the context of women's literature in Ireland."

Writing the book hasn't changed her relationship to her subject; during lockdown she missed going on her "little pilgrimages" to the places where she knew Eibhlín Dubh spent time, such as the hills visible from the top storey of that car park - they were more than 5km away.

"I still think about her all the time," she says. "She's not going anywhere. She's there in that gathering of ghosts that I carry along with me. And I hope she'll always be there."

'A Ghost in the Throat' by Doireann Ní Ghríofa and published by Tramp Press is out on Thursday

