‘Immoral, vulgar and disgusting’: the Irish campaign against jazz

Back in the 1930s, Ireland was gripped by a moral panic about the evils of the foxtrot and the shimmy. Author Emma Warren tells the story of the clampdown against dancehalls, which were once considered the scenes of ‘orgies of dissipation’

Controversy: Richard Clements and Lisa Lambe of the Abbey Theatre’s 2017 production Jimmy’s Hall visit the site of the original hall and the ruin of Jimmy Gralton’s home in Effrinagh, Co Leitrim. Photo by Brian Farrell

Priests and politicians tried to control the foxtrot and the shimmy in the Ireland of the 1930s.

Stories of dancefloors are surrounded by stories of people trying to shut them down. Vested interests have long attempted to control dancing bodies.

In Ireland, the Public Dance Halls Act of 1935 put dancehalls under strict legal controls. It followed a sustained moral panic about jazz dancing that had spread in the early decades of the 20th century.

This was a transnational phenomenon, as I discovered during my journey through the dancefloors of Britain, Ireland and elsewhere. Dancehalls had begun to proliferate in rural towns and villages across Ireland in the first half of the 20th century.

Dr Méabh Ní Fhuartháin is the Head of Irish Studies at UCG and is an expert in post-independence dancehalls. One example from her research shows their ubiquity: in 1946 the village of Ballindine in Mayo had a registered population of just 231 people, and it had two busy dancehalls. According to Dr Ni Fhuartháin these new spaces reflected the centrality of dance to the country’s society.

Dancers would step out in a different venues — ranging from barely fixed-up barns to New York-style spaces like the Atlantic Dance Hall in Tramore, Co Waterford, and church halls. Motivated individuals ran touring pop-up dance marquees, while others temporarily transformed primary schools, libraries and army huts into dancefloors.

Dr Ní Fhuartháin told me: “Spaces are really important in all this, but that cannot be decoupled from the ‘danger’ of the dancing body and its perceived associations with emotionality, sexuality and hyper-feeling (not to say a potential for lack of control).”

The legislators behind the Public Dance Halls Act of 1935 didn’t want young Irish people dancing themselves into different forms, especially those suggested by swing jazz.

Unlicensed and commercialised dances were being blamed for shameful illegitimate births and the loss of Irish futures through the unpatriotic emigration of young women, whom the media cast as having been unthinkingly beguiled by foreign dancehalls.

The Act aimed to control dancing spaces — and the women within them — by introducing a licensing system and a tax on tickets, and it came into being under a conservative Taoiseach, Éamon de Valera.

There were some reasonable concerns behind the legislation. Worries about dancehall ventilation existed in the context of tuberculosis, which was the third leading cause of death among children in Ireland. And there were concerns over fire safety.

But back in the 1930s widespread fears about dancing and dancehalls escalated beyond legitimate matters of public health. If it was just about ventilation and fire safety, why were crossroads dances in the firing line? They took place outside, on wooden platforms, but were attacked by clergy, who reportedly set them on fire and drove their cars backwards and forwards over the timber dancefloors.

The Act effectively allowed socially powerful individuals — judges, priests, easily irritated neighbours, the police — to clamp down on anything they didn’t like, with varying degrees of success.

The moral panic was focused on new and imported music, including the foxtrot and dances like the shimmy, which was a partnered two-step dance with a close embrace and lots of body wiggle.

The anti-jazz contingent was remarkably unclear about what it was railing against. The researcher Dr Eileen Hogan dug around for a contemporary definition and found one in Dáil records.

In 1936, a TD called Kehoe spoke in the Dáil and described jazz dance as “a cross between a waltz and all-in wrestling’”.

Eileen Hogan also found a letter to the editor of weekly newspaper The Anglo Celt in 1926. The writer referred to “scandalous conduct” in the dancehalls, which were a “disgrace to any Catholic country”. “There appears to be no control whatsoever. I was an eye-witness to these dances, namely the jazz, foxtrot, the shimmy dance and the ‘Blues’ and my opinion is that not alone are they immoral and vulgar, they are disgusting.”

One of the biggest musical entities inducing the foxtrot and the shimmy was Phil Murtagh’s band. They were based in Dublin but had a residency at the Atlantic in Tramore, Co Waterford. They were renowned as one of the best in the country, and in 1941 they played until 3 am at the Atlantic with the jazz singer Peggy Dell, famed as the first woman in Ireland with her own dance band.

The band featured saxophone, trumpet and drums, and played “jazz in all its moods”, from Jimmy Dorsey’s The Breeze and I to Count Basie’s “piping hot” Doggin’ Around and Cole Porter’s Begin the Beguine.

In the Ireland of the 1920s and 1930s, a catch-all conflation of disparate newness had become concentrated in the word ‘jazz’, all of which was described in almost entirely negative and frequently racist terms. Dancing spaces were regularly described as evil, anti-national and pagan.

In November 1929 the Gaelic League issued a jazz ban and wrote to all branches warning them as to their conduct with regard to attending or promoting jazz. Clubs were forbidden to host “non-Irish dancing”.

As early as October 1925, the bishops of Ireland had released a statement titled ‘Evils of Dancing’, which described “imported dances of an evil kind” as causing “the destruction of virtue in every part of Ireland”, and instructed parishioners to condemn them.

The statement was to be read at the principal Mass on the first Sunday of each quarter of the ecclesiastical year.

A Leitrim priest, Father Conefrey, energised an estimated 3,000 people to march in Mohill in January 1934.

They carried banners which read ‘Down with Jazz’ and ‘Out with Paganism’.

Father Conefrey and his followers marched with five pipe bands, before gathering for speeches at which they were no doubt very careful not to move their bodies in non-Irish ways.

Dancing — and specifically women dancing in new ways to contemporary music — soaked up the blame for the social, cultural and economic difficulties faced in the 1930s.

A shorthand explanation of Ireland’s hardships might include the aftermath of the Irish War of Independence, the Civil War and Partition.

Dancehalls responded to the austerity, grief and division that spilled out in the 12 years between the Civil War ending and the Public Dance Halls Act being passed. Youthful dancing became a container into which all kinds of Irish troubles were stuffed, regardless of their true source.

It was perhaps useful to dance the pain away. It may also have been useful for the state to refract public anger through the doors of the dancehalls.

It’s worth adding that the only Irish citizen ever to be deported from the country was the socialist Jimmy Gralton, who built a dancehall that doubled up as a community education centre. He became the subject of Ken Loach’s 2014 film Jimmy’s Hall.

He was considered dangerous by the authorities at the time. But there is now a monument to the dancehall hero in his home town of Effrinagh, Co Leitrim.

Prior to the clampdown of dance halls, legislators set up a commission, membership of which was kept secret, to examine apparent moral degeneracy in the still-new Irish state. The Carrigan Committee was tasked with reviewing amendments to the Criminal Law Act and laws around what was then called juvenile prostitution. They came to the conclusion that unlicensed dances were “orgies of dissipation” leading to “pernicious consequences” and required separate legislation, which in turn led to the Public Dance Halls Act.

Many found their findings over the top. A civil servant warned: “Their suggestions amount almost to a suppression of public dancing.”

The report was embarrassing to the government because it painted a picture of an Ireland which had lost its moral compass when it came to youth and chastity. The report was suppressed and the Act was passed without being debated in the Dáil.

Even at the time, one member of the Carrigan Committee warned against excessive measures. “Legislation should avoid the kind of New England Puritanism which forbids dancing of any kind,” said Father Gildea, in one of his submissions, although he did also describe dancehalls as a “crying evil”, stating that the five dancehalls in his parish of Charlestown held “dances of a dis gusting character”.

The legislation required almost anyone running a dancehall to apply to licensing hearings, at which priests or other people of supposedly good character were invited to object.

Justices were required to consider the suitability of the applicant and the location.

Closing times were also a matter of concern. The Irish Times has two examples from the same edition in May 1935. “Dancehalls should be closed at 11pm at latest — otherwise they [are] a menace to morality,” said Bishop Patrick McKenna of Clogher. Elsewhere in the day’s news, there was a report of priests bringing noise complaints to a licence hearing at Carrick-on-Shannon. “At three or four in the day people began punching and kicking the walls of the hall and beating a drum, and it was like bedlam,” they said.

None of this stopped a mammoth hall-building exercise by local clergy, in an attempt to move the dancers from unsuitable locations into new parochial halls where there might be supervision.

Ironically, dances then became necessary in order to meet the construction and maintenance costs of these halls — and in some cases, according to Dr Ní Fhuartháin, to “defray the running costs of the parish”. Footage in the RTÉ documentary Down with Jazz shows a priest collecting cash at the door of a dance. He holds up a note and kisses it.

My own grandmother was from Dungarvan in Co Waterford, but her Irish-dwelling relatives — my mum’s cousins — live just outside Nenagh, in Co Tipperary. In the mid-1930s the local paper, the Nenagh Guardian, regularly reported on anti-dancehall declamations and judgements. In October 1935 it relayed information from the new licensing session at the Roscrea District Court. One applicant, the Dromakeenan Fianna Fáil Club, applied for a dance licence that was self-consciously Gaelic, with ‘no English dance’ permitted.

The concept of ‘foreign’ dancing conveniently forgot that Irish jigs and sets had absorbed movement material from across the world, including French quadrilles.

My grandmother grew up and left the country. She stepped into a new life in England as dances around her were being squashed. Her teenage peers who stayed weren’t going to give up their new freedoms easily.

The volume of dancers kept promoters busy regardless of the Act. Some dances took place in golf and tennis clubs and in volunteer halls that didn’t require a licence, and were often described as short dances or practice classes to get round regulations.

Five years after the Act passed, the novelist Flann O’Brien wrote about dancehalls in the literary magazine The Bell, claiming that a foxtrot was in progress “in some corner of Erin’s isle throughout the whole of every day and night”.

The Irish authorities surfed the anti-jazz wave while staking out cultural territory through so-called traditional dance.

O’Brien had the measure of the contradictions, which saw dancing as both the ruin of the newly independent state and its saviour: ‘They believe that Satan with all his guile is baffled by a four-hand reel and can not make head or tail of The Rakes of Mallow,’ he wrote.

His essay provides a pen portrait of everyday dancers in Ireland at this time. Dress dances were “run by those of the white collar and the white soft hand” and were “not very interesting”, with Irish dancing getting similarly brusque treatment. The real thing, he wrote, was the cheap dance. “No cheap dance can be said to have succeeded if the door of the hall can be readily opened from without after the first half-hour,” he wrote. “When you do enter, you find yourself in air of the kind that blurts out on you from an oven when you open it... Whether standing or dancing, the patrons are all i bhfastodh (‘in a clinch’) on each other like cows in a cattle truck, exuding sweat in rivers and enjoying themselves immensely.”

Last year the Government indicated its intention to repeal the Public Dance Halls Act. This followed pressure by Give Us the Night, a group campaigning for improved nightlife across the country.

‘Dance Your Way Home: A Journey Through the Dancefloor’ by Emma Warren

This is an edited extract from Emma Warren’s book, ‘Dance Your Way Home: A Journey Through the Dancefloor’, published by Faber