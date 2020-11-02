‘I’m less invested in Jack Reacher than you might think’ – Lee Child on handing over the baton to his brother

Lee Child’s Jack Reacher is almost certainly the publishing world’s most valuable asset. The series featuring the former US Army military policeman who travels the highways and byways of rural America dealing rough justice has racked up sales of about 100 million across more than 100 countries in less than a quarter of a century.

You can imagine the industry’s collective panic when Child, real name Jim Grant, announced late last year that he was retiring. He had tried to do it three years ago, but was persuaded to write three more books. This time he was serious.

“I’ll be 66 next year,” he tells me from his bolthole deep in a nature reserve wilderness in Wyoming, where he and his wife have been hunkered down since February. “I grew up in the tradition where you spend 20 years growing up, 40 years working at a job and then you retire. Full stop.

“Also, I was tired, running out of ideas and the world was moving on from me. I thought it would be really great if I could take some kind of magic potion one night and wake up the next morning feeling 15 years younger with all that great energy and creativity. And then it suddenly hit me that my brother Andrew, who is 16 years younger than me, is kinda like I was 15 years ago. We are very similar people. Same DNA, same upbringing, same way of thinking. He’s a fine novelist in his own right, so I’d ask him to take over.”

Conveniently, Andrew is his next-door neighbour but one in Wyoming, even though they are more than a 30-minute drive apart. But Lee — Andrew calls Jim ‘Lee’ throughout our Zoom meeting — chose to broach the subject in the middle of a blinding snowstorm as they drove back from Denver, Colorado from a launch event for Andrew’s latest thriller.

“I was trying not to crash the car in the snowstorm when Lee dropped the bombshell,” Andrew says. “My first reaction was shock. I mean, Reacher is this global phenomenon, these are big shoes to fill. Could I do it? Should I even consider doing it? Lee mentioned that he was anxious not to disappoint or let down the readers who had supported him and helped to give him this great life. The challenge for me was how the words could be made to fit together to achieve the essence of Reacher…”

Here Lee interrupts from his study. “I think Andrew is underestimating the challenge he was facing in taking over the series. I wanted the series to be rebooted, if that is not too dramatic a word. I wanted it to be in some way refreshed. He had the memory of the previous 24 books, and his job now was to identify the centrality of the character — what makes a Reacher book a Reacher book. That was not going to be easy. Part of the project was going to be to attempt in some way to pull Reacher into the 21st century.”

Certainly, the brothers’ first collaboration, The Sentinel, goes some way to doing exactly that. The man who moves from town to town with just the clothes he wears, an ID, credit card, comb and a toothbrush in his pockets gets to add a very basic mobile phone to his minimal equipment. He even manages to become reasonably adept at texting short messages. What’s more, the plot revolves around a cyberattack on a small town not far from Nashville, where Reacher prevents a bright computer technician called Rusty Rutherford from being seized by a number of aggressive heavies.

Reacher decides to stick around to help Rusty prove his innocence after the IT manager is unfairly blamed for the tech blackout. Of course, there is a much bigger conspiracy in the background. No spoilers here, but given the year that’s in it, you might take a guess. Reacher must use all his physical and analytical skills to find out what’s going on and solve the problem as only he can.

Lee and Andrew, who has a successful if less stellar thriller-writing career of his own, will collaborate on two further novels. Then he will be on his own. What is his ambition for the series?

“What I want to happen is that when a Reacher fan gets to the bookshop on the day a new Reacher is published and finds that there’s only one battered, coverless copy left, he’ll buy it anyway, read it and not notice that there’s a different name under the title. I’d really like the transition to be that seamless,” he said.

Now that the decision is made and he’s handed over the baton to Andrew, I ask if Lee will miss Reacher. He pauses for several beats. “That’s a great question,” he says. “There are two answers to that. Firstly, I have always been less invested in Reacher than you might think. I have always wanted somehow to keep him at arm’s length. I have always noticed that when series writers fall in love with their main character, he invariably changes, becomes a new man, learns how to cook and all that. I didn’t want that for Reacher.

“Secondly, as I say to Americans, I was born in Europe and therefore I have no work ethic. I am very enthusiastic about my retirement. I had been planning to perhaps learn how to play music, to play the bass guitar. I love music, particularly the blues and what I call bar music, the sort of rough-and-ready bands that are all over this part of America. I’d been planning to hit a few of them right about now, but the pandemic has put that on hold for the moment.”

Both Andrew and Lee qualify for Irish citizenship through their father, a civil servant who was born in Belfast, but relocated to England when Lee was four. If Brexit makes it difficult and complicated to get in and out of Europe when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, he’ll happily apply for his Irish passport.

Both are avid Aston Villa supporters — one of Andrew’s main characters featured in his last three books is Paul McGrath. Yes, as in the former Villa and Ireland player, as in “Ooh Aah Paul McGrath”, though both men use the hard ‘th’ in Paul’s surname, so the affectionate rhyme doesn’t work. Both go to a local bar to see the team play. In fact, Andrew proudly shows me the Villa shirt he was wearing in anticipation of watching their match later that day against Leeds United. (Leeds will win 3-0).

Lee confirmed that the projected Amazon Prime Jack Reacher series, featuring the ripped 6ft 2in Alan Ritchson in the title role, has been delayed. Shooting had been due to begin in Georgia around now. The good news, he says, is that, with filming likely to be shifted to Canada, it has been rescheduled for release next Easter.

‘The Sentinel’ by Lee Child and Andrew Child, published by Penguin Random House, is out now

