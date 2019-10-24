RTE news anchor Caitriona Perry says she is looking forward to returning to TV next month.

RTE news anchor Caitriona Perry says she is looking forward to returning to TV next month.

'I wrote the book while heavily pregnant - it would not be recommended' - Caitriona Perry

The former Washington correspondent confirmed she will be back co-hosting the broadcaster's flagship Six One news programme with co-anchor Keelin Shanley in November following the birth of her daughter in July.

Last night, glowing in a sleeveless Black Halo dress retrieved "from the back of my wardrobe", she launched hew new book The Tribe.

Caitriona's daughter, who she declined to talk about, is not her only labour of love.

RTE's Ingrid Miley and Ray Kennedy at the launch of Caitríona Perry's new book 'The Tribe: The Inside Story of Irish Power and Influence in U.S. Politics' at MOLI , The Museum of Literature Ireland on St Stephens Green.

Despite being heavily pregnant and still anchoring the evening news before her maternity leave, the Knock- lyon woman managed to polish off her second non- fiction account of life and politics in Trump-era America for an estimated 35 million Irish Americans.

The Tribe includes exclusive interviews with former US president Bill Clinton as well as Donald Trump's controversial former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Boston mayor Ray Flynn each give an insider's view of the Irish in the ever-evolving corridors of power.

Caitriona admitted it was no easy feat when her baby's due date and the publisher's deadline were both looming at the same time.

"I wrote the book while heavily pregnant. It would not be recommended," she said.

Because she was restricted from travelling from her home in Ireland to Washington during the final months of her pregnancy, Caitriona had to cram a lot of research and interviews into a short period.

Even when her daughter was born, she still had to contend with "balancing editing with newborn feeds".

However, she said she was not complaining.

"As a journalist you're used to working long hours, so I have the stamina for it," she told the Herald at the launch of her book at Dublin's Museum of Literature Ireland. "But we got there."

As for the prospect of returning to work with her newborn at home, she has no idea what to expect.

"But it's the same for every working mother," she said.

Caitriona previously said that she was looking forward to going back to work as "work is such a big part of who I am".

Read more: 'On television you need a thick skin because you're exposed' - RTÉ's Caitríona Perry talks returning to the newsroom

Online Editors