'I went full leprechaun' - Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer on the luck and big breaks that steered his phenomenal career

Enormous success and luck tend to be intricately linked. Some don't like to admit the part that luck has played, fearing it may diminish their talent and hard work. Eoin Colfer is not one of those people. He has often thought about the key role that luck has had in his story.

And what a career. The former school-teacher from Wexford has sold in excess of 25 million books, and there's a major Hollywood adaptation of his first international bestseller, Artemis Fowl, hitting cinemas next year.

He is second only to Marian Keyes as the best-selling living Irish writer, and he may yet overtake her if his forthcoming book, The Fowl Twins, kick-starts a series that captures the imagination of children around the world just like the Artemis Fowl novels did.

And luck, he insists, played a huge part in all of it.

Midas touch: author Eoin Colfer. Photo: Fran Veale

If there was one moment where his lucky star was shining on him it was when, at the insistence of his wife Jackie, he attempted to find an agent in 1999. He had already had a number of books published in Ireland but they had made him very little money, and with a baby in the house, he needed to find an agent to take him to the next level.

So he rang an agent in London who he had heard was receptive to children's authors. He had already written Artemis Fowl at that point; he thought he had something special on his hands and he wanted to secure a good publishing deal.

"An Irish girl answered the phone and she was an assistant to the agent," he says, "And I went full leprechaun. It was, 'How's it goin' there?' Grainne Fox was her name - she's now a big-time agent in New York. I chatted to her for 10 minutes and she said, 'Sophie' - who's been my agent since then - 'is going on holidays and she usually takes one book, so if you can get your book to me this week, I'll give her that book.'"

Colfer immediately dispatched his book to London and, sure enough, Sophie Hicks took it on holiday. She loved it.

"As soon as she was back off her holiday, she came over to me and signed me on the spot." Colfer, who meets Weekend for an afternoon coffee in Killiney, Co Dublin, admits he sometimes shudders to think what might have happened to him - and to Artemis - had Grainne Fox not answered the phone that day, or had Jackie not seen an item on The Late Late Show weeks before in which "someone - it might have been John Connolly - was talking about the importance of getting an agent" and she had insisted that her husband try to find one too.

"Getting an agent like Sophie was a game-changer for me," he says. "Before that, I had the Christmas number one in Ireland and I thought, 'I've got it made!' And then, a year or so later, the royalty cheque came - and it was very small. It wouldn't have paid for a week in Rosslare. And we had a baby at that point and Jackie had opened a shop in Wexford and was working 12-hour days and I was teaching and there was just a sense that something would have to give - and it would be the writing, if I couldn't make money on it."

Colfer says he has many friends whom he considers to be his match - or better - as writers, but they just haven't had the breaks. And others haven't been able to get over that hump, as he calls it, where there's a great idea for a book but the knuckling down to write it eludes them.

Colfer has always loved to write, and he cut his teeth penning the school's Christmas plays. Baby steps, for sure, but it helped give him the discipline to ring-fence two hours of every day back then to write books.

His early books, for the O'Brien Press, were written on a plastic chair and table at the corner of the living room while his first-born, Finn, was in bed. "Sometimes he'd be asleep in the room with me and I'd be rocking him with my foot while I wrote." He smiles at the memory.

"Back then I could write anywhere - on a train, a plane, upside down. Now, I need to have my touchstones around me." He says he has a beautiful space to write in a garden room at his home in Monkstown, Dublin.

"I think it's very important - if you can, and a lot of people can't - to get out of the house to write. I'm lucky enough to be able to do that. An architect helped me design it, and they did this really cool thing where they said, 'You don't have a sea view but if I put a mirror there and you lie on a little day-bed there, you'll be able to see the sea. And that's what they did and it's amazing. I've had a line of people just lie on the day-bed, and I'll be honest and say there have been moments where I've spent a bit too long there as well and the writing has taken a back seat."

Such moments are comparatively rare, though. Colfer says he takes a assiduous approach to writing. "A book can take 10 months to do, although you might be thinking about plots and so on for years. A lot of the work is editing - and while that's not the fun part, it's very important and can't be overlooked."

He has been prolific, even if he doesn't necessarily see it like that. "I might seem that way but my stuff gets clustered when it comes to publication," he says. "I can't do the same kind of book twice in a row any more. I get bored. I think I did that once, with Artemis Three and Four, but I need to change things around now."

An eagerly awaited new spin-off series begins with The Fowl Twins -out next month - and, in January, his adult fantasy novel, Highfire, will be published. More on the latter later.

"I was on about book seven in Artemis and I was thinking that these guys [Artemis's 11-year-old twin brothers, Myles and Beckett] would be hilarious. Through their constant arguments, it's a way to bounce their plans and story around."

He says the pair are inspired by his own sons. "I've always been struck that even though they're born in the same house and raised by the same parents, they're so different. One is hyperactive and the other is quite controlled - and I love that.

"The first guy [Finn] was a bit nuts and the second guy [Sean]… well, I'd imagine if we'd given him a pipe he would have smoked it. I've taken those two elements of their personalities and exploded them in this book." He says when he first began thinking of a spin-off five years or so ago, he wasn't quite ready to return to that world. "I felt I was done with it and I thought I'd put it away for five years and see if anyone wanted it. But then when the movie [an adaptation of the first Artemis Fowl book] got into gear and the books came back into the best-seller list, there was an appetite for it.

"My agent called me and said, 'We're getting calls - do you have anything?'. I'd written two chapters, and we sort of took it from there."

Disney is bankrolling a multi-million-dollar adaptation of the book and Colfer is excited about the project, not least because it's being directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Conor McPherson.

"It's another of those moments of synchronicity," he says. "Kenneth came to the books very organically, in that he was on his holidays with his family and his nephew gave him a few books to read and he read three of the Artemis books. And then, the following week, Disney called him and said, "We've got this property, Artemis Fowl, and he said, 'I've just read those!'. In his memory, these books are associated with being on a beach somewhere and having a cold beer."

Branagh was keen to direct, even though he was tied into a year of theatre. "When I went out to meet him he said, 'I've a few screenwriters in mind' and the first name he said was Conor McPherson, and I nearly came out of my seat. I said, 'Can you get Conor McPherson?'. And he said, 'I was hoping you'd feel that way'.

"I'm such an admirer of Conor," Colfer adds. "He weaves such magic. And when I met him he said, 'Do you have any advice?'. And I said, 'No - do what you want! Books and movies are such different things."

Colfer has seen about 30 minutes of what Branagh has shot and he is excited about the finished product. Judi Dench stars. Colfer is tickled by how the casting came about. "Judi Dench said to Kenneth, 'Can I be in your next movie?' And he said, 'Okay!' As you do."

The film is currently in post-production, and special effects are being added. "I'm just really glad that it's gone ahead because sometimes there are great plans to make films and they never happen."

Years before, Jim Sheridan was earmarked to direct Artemis Fowl from a screenplay by his daughter, Naomi.

"I really liked what Naomi had done with it and for about a year there was a great buzz around it. I remember Jim had met with Harvey Weinstein [the now disgraced boss of Miramax] and it seemed as though it was all set to go. And then, nothing. It was like you were following a trail and the footprints just disappeared."

Colfer will be hoping the same does not happen to the TV series earmarked for his forthcoming book, Highfire. It's inspired by the so-called Honey Island Swamp Monster of Louisiana and centres on a sort of humanoid dragon who lives in the swamps there.

"It started out as a kids' book but the dragon became more and more foul-mouthed and I brought in things like the New Orleans drug wars so it naturally became an adult book."

MGM loved the idea and snapped up the rights. "I met the head of MGM, Steve Stark, when he was in Ireland for the filming of Vikings and he said, 'We really want to do this'. I think they liked the fact that they'd never encountered a dragon like this before."

Colfer said it's among the books he has enjoyed writing most. "It was great fun. I mean, this dragon is not in any way heroic - he's a bit like Homer Simpson."

It seems as though Colfer the writer is possessed of the Midas touch, and there's no doubt that many of his compatriots who write both children's and adult fiction would love just a sliver of his success.

The vast majority of published authors in this country cannot afford to write full-time, and some have had the sort of arduous experiences to put off would-be novelists for life.

"I've heard all sorts of horror stories," Colfer says, "especially of people tied into contracts. Owning the rights to your book is important, and it should be the case that if you sign a deal with an Irish publisher, that's just for Ireland, and you can go and try to find deals for the rest of the world.

"And if you're lucky enough to get a TV or film deal, that should have nothing to do with the publisher. Again, that's why the agent is so important."

Colfer may have earned enormous money from writing, but there's nothing showy about him. It's perhaps due to the fact that he was well into his 30s before the first Artemis Fowl book came out, and he had already been a published author whose books did well in Ireland and Ireland alone. But, one senses, he would have recoiled from ostentation anyway.

"I certainly don't live in a gold castle," he jokes. "It's a terraced house in Monkstown - and, don't get me wrong, I love it and I love to live there."

The Colfers moved to Dublin from Wexford when he served as the Children's Laureate a few years ago.

If he had any desire to go on a spending spree, he says his youngest, Sean, would keep him in check.

"I drive a nice car. It's a Lexus, not a 'Lambo', as my 16-year-old would say. And one of the reasons I bought that car and not something else was that it was the only nice car he would accept. It took him a while to even get into the car. He would say, 'can I have a lift?'. And he'd say, 'can you drive mam's car?'. Now that my car is a bit bashed up, he's okay with it. I kind of like that about him, that modesty."

Sean Colfer, according to his dad, wants to be a sports journalist, while Finn is currently in London studying fashion. "He's a stylist on shoots at the moment - and trying to make ends meet by working in coffee shops alongside his fashionista friends. It's not an easy career, but if you love something, you'll do whatever it takes to get there.

"It's a bit like writing. If it's something you know you absolutely have to do, you do it. You can't think about what might become of it, or if it will ever be published or if anyone will read it. You just have to get the head down, avoid distractions and get the words on the page."

The Fowl Twins is published by Harper Collins on November 5

Photography by Fran Veale

