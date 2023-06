‘I went full leprechaun’: Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer on securing book deals, censorship, and taking inspiration from his teaching days

With a new play about to open, the author reveals how he went ‘full leprechaun’ to get his book deal, the worrying trend for censorship in publishing, and being ghosted by Harvey Weinstein

Writer Eoin Colfer in Monkstown, Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Dónal Lynch Today at 03:30