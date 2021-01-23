‘I somewhat blame him for not staying out for me’ - Lisa Lawlor on losing her parents in the Stardust fire

Lisa Lawlor, whose parents died in the 1981 Stardust fire, said she “somewhat blames” her late father as after exiting the fire he ran back in to try to save her mother.

However, unfortunately, neither of them survived, and Ms Lawlor explained that although she sees him as a hero she also wishes he stayed outside so he would’ve been alive for her.

Appearing on last night’s The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, the Dubliner candidly spoke about her parent's death and the conflict she feels toward her father ahead of the launch of her autobiography Stardust Baby.

"Well my father obviously got out of the fire and he went back in for my mother, so I’m conflicted with him, that changes every now and again with me and him, we have the odd row if I do say so,” she said.

“He’s a total hero for going back in, in my eyes, a complete total hero, but also I somewhat blame him for not staying out for me, and that hurts me.”

Ms Lawlor was just 17-months-old when her parents were killed in the devastating fire that took the lives of 48 young people.

Her parents, Francis and Maureen Lawlor, rarely went on nights out after the birth of their daughter- but this Valentine’s Day they were convinced by friends to enjoy a few drinks at the Stardust nightclub in Artane.

Left an orphan by the tragedy, the now mother-of-three said a day doesn’t go by where she doesn’t think about her parents and the horrific event that took their lives.

"I do think about it everyday,” she said. “Before I go to bed every night it’s the last thing that I think about.

"I say ‘wherever you are this is what you did’ and I commend him (her father), but I do, I miss them terribly.

"It hurts every day without them, but to know that he got outside and obviously wasn’t thinking and just thought ‘Maureen’. And that was the last, he went back in and didn’t come back out.”

Online Editors