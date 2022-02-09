‘I never felt shame about being an alcoholic’ – Marian Keyes says latest book hasn’t brought up negative emotions

Marian Keyes said her latest novel, whose protagonist is a recovering alcoholic, hasn’t triggered unwanted feelings about her past.

The bestselling author has been open about her own recovery as an alocholic, and said she didn’t feel any negative emotions writing Again Rachel (the sequel to Rachel’s Holiday), because she has never felt ashamed of her addiction.

"I’m so riddled with shame, it is my base core emotion, but I never felt shame about being an alcoholic, which was incredibly healthy,” Marian said on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

“I thought ‘I didn’t ask for this, I don’t want this and I want to live in a different way’ and by the time I came to write Rachel’s Holiday I had enough perspective on the condition to be able to write from a dispassionate point of view.

"I wasn’t writing it thinking ‘this is awful, poor me having gone through it.’

"I just thought ‘this is part of me and I am doing my best to stay sober on a daily basis’, so no, it didn’t affect me the first time and it didn’t affect me writing the sequel.

“It’s very rare for me to have a mature relationship with something in me but I never felt shame and I really stand on a message and a platform of don’t be ashamed because nobody wants to be that way.”

The author said being the loved one of an addict is hard, but there’s nothing to be scared about.

"I feel so sorry for people who love addicts, because they can’t alter or influence the behaviour of the addict no matter how much they love them,” she said.

“They’re given no education on how to handle them when they are in recovery and it’s really quite simple.

“It’s nothing to be scared of and anyone who’s trying to live a clean or sober life should be celebrated for it, celebrated in a mundane kind of way.

“It is far more widespread than any of us acknowledge, we have always mothered addicts because we have regarded addiction as a moral failing or a choice rather than a condition, it is a way of self medicating pain and the addict doesn’t have an intellectual choice in it.”

Asked if she regularly has to fight against her addiction, the Limerick woman said: “I don’t have to fight it at all, I live a very easy life with my alcoholism but I do the right thing, it’s like taking the insulin.

“I have lots of friends in recovery and I don’t overexpose myself to drinking situations.

“I go to parties, I can do everything I want so long as I don’t drink. I will go to parties and have a great time and then when I’m told the same story for the fourth time by a very excited person I think ‘maybe it’s time to disappear quietly.’”

The bestselling author has always been open about her personal life, and said although she still sometimes feels sad about not having children she is “okay” with it.

"I would not have been able to have children, I did various interventions but it was kind of almost a comfortable realisation,” she said.

“I still feel okay about it, I feel grateful for what I have, me and my husband had to grieve, we wanted six [children], which I know is crazy because once you have one you are ready to be hospitalised with exhaustion.

“We grieved it and we changed our expectations, but that took a long time.”