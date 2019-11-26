'I might buy a lottery ticket this weekend' - author Joseph O'Connor shortlisted for Costa Novel Award
AWARD-winning Irish author Joseph O’Connor has been shortlisted for the Costa Novel Award for his work Shadowplay.
O’Connor told Independent.ie: "I'm delighted and absolutely honoured for Shadowplay to be shortlisted for such a major award.
“Last week, I had the joy of it winning the Eason Irish Novel Of The Year Award. And now the Costa shortlist. I think I might buy a lottery ticket this weekend."
The Costa judges said the book, a work of biographical fiction inspired by the life of Dracula creator Bram Stoker, was “an atmospheric novel, offering a thrilling insight into the creative minds of writers and actors”.
The book’s rivals for the £5,000 prize are Middle England by Jonathan Coe; Confession with Blue Horses by Sophie Hardach; and Starling Days by Rowan Hisayo Buchanan.
O’Connor’s novel Star of the Sea was an international bestseller in 2002.
Meanwhile, a debut novel by "the poet laureate of Twitter" has been shortlisted in the First Novel category.
Brian Bilston (49), has more than 68,000 followers on the social media platform, where he posts his poems.
Bilston “accidentally” notched up a career as a social media poet after crafting a “play on words” on Twitter into the 140-character constraint.
The 2019 awards also gives prizes for novel, biography, poetry and children’s book.
This year’s Costa Book Awards attracted 701 entries, the most received in one year to date.
As well as category winners, the overall winner of the 2019 Costa Book Of The Year receives £30,000.
The winners are announced in January.
See the full shortlist below:
First Novel:
Diary Of A Somebody by Brian Bilston
Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
The Confessions Of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
The Other Half Of Augusta Hope by Joanna Glen
Novel:
Middle England by Jonathan Coe
Confession With Blue Horses by Sophie Hardach
Starling Days by Rowan Hisayo Buchanan
Shadowplay by Joseph O’Connor
Biography:
On Chapel Sands: My Mother And Other Missing Persons by Laura Cumming
The Volunteer: The True Story Of The Resistance Hero Who Infiltrated Auschwitz by Jack Fairweather
In Extremis: The Life Of War Correspondent Marie Colvin by Lindsey Hilsum
The Making Of Poetry: Coleridge, The Wordsworths And Their Year of Marvels by Adam Nicolson
Poetry:
Surge by Jay Bernard
Fleche by Mary Jean Chan
The Mizzy by Paul Farley
Reckless Paper Birds by John McCullough
Childrens:
Asha & the Spirit Bird by Jasbinder Bilan
Crossfire by Malorie Blackman
In The Shadow Of Heroes by Nicholas Bowling
Furious Thing by Jenny Downham
