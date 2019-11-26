'I might buy a lottery ticket this weekend' - author Joseph O'Connor shortlisted for Costa Novel Award

AWARD-winning Irish author Joseph O’Connor has been shortlisted for the Costa Novel Award for his work Shadowplay.

O’Connor told Independent.ie: "I'm delighted and absolutely honoured for Shadowplay to be shortlisted for such a major award.

“Last week, I had the joy of it winning the Eason Irish Novel Of The Year Award. And now the Costa shortlist. I think I might buy a lottery ticket this weekend."

The Costa judges said the book, a work of biographical fiction inspired by the life of Dracula creator Bram Stoker, was “an atmospheric novel, offering a thrilling insight into the creative minds of writers and actors”.

