‘I had a hand in many IRA bombings. My only regret is that I wasn’t more effective’ – the priest who funnelled money from Gaddafi to Irish terrorists

A new book by Jennifer O’Leary recounts the story of the Irish cleric who used Libyan dictator’s finances to fund campaign of terror

The Padre tells the truly remarkable story of Patrick Ryan, the notorious Irish priest who armed the IRA with money from their oil-rich benefactor, Muammar Gaddafi. As a man of the cloth, Ryan served the poor in east Africa but later became a very different type of ‘missionary’, travelling to Libya where he became a trusted link between the Gaddafi regime and the IRA.