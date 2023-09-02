‘I didn’t go to Cape Horn to complete the swim. I went because I knew I had to let go and trust myself in one of the most remote areas of the world’
From the infamous Drake Passage to the icy depths of the Bering Strait, endurance swimmer Nuala Moore has pushed herself to redefine her limits in some of the world’s most dangerous waters — setting two world records along the way
Human beings have always been drawn to the extremes, to the highest, deepest, coldest places of this earth. Dingle woman Nuala Moore has swum in the most dangerous waters on the planet, not for glory, but to see if she could let go when the moment came.