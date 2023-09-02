‘I didn’t go to Cape Horn to complete the swim. I went because I knew I had to let go and trust myself in one of the most remote areas of the world’

From the infamous Drake Passage to the icy depths of the Bering Strait, endurance swimmer Nuala Moore has pushed herself to redefine her limits in some of the world’s most dangerous waters — setting two world records along the way

Nuala Moore with Kathy Donaghy at the mouth of Dingle Harbour. Picture Don MacMonagle

Kathy Donaghy Today at 03:30