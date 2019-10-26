'I am convinced that Bram Stoker was a feminist' - author Dacre Stoker on the legacy of his famous ancestor

The first 10 minutes of our interview is an unspooling of the plot points on the biographical map that led to arguably the most enduring literary myth in modern fiction.

The mystery illness that left a young Bram bed-ridden in Marino Crescent ("I believe was respiratory allergies. It runs in the family"). The grisly anecdotes his mother would tell him about cholera victims being buried alive in her native Sligo. The new evidence that he researched religious persecution and conflict in Medieval Europe at Marsh's Library while studying at Trinity. The mycelium of Dracula.

"He was like a feral cat," Stoker says, leaning into the simile. "They don't just wander down a street like a dog does, looking for food. They're always looking at everything."

Stoker estimates 75 to 90pc of his life is taken up with his famous ancestor, be it public lectures, estate management, or publishing (he has co-authored two official brand instalments, 2010's Dracula the Un-Dead with Ian Holt, and last year's prequel Dracul, with JD Barker). He is currently being tailed by a film crew for a documentary and there are the constant meetings and correspondence as new info comes to light.

Does Bram feel less like a family member now than a job description? "No, it's strengthened if anything. Paul Murray's biography (From the Shadow of Dracula: A Life of Bram Stoker) is one of my bibles. At conferences or in things I read, I sometimes get a sense of, 'wait a second, you're wrong, that's a family member you're talking about'. As I learn more, I feel closer to him. I see my father and my uncle in his traits."

(He admits to not yet getting around to reading Joseph O'Connor's Shadowplay. "It's on my desk. I hope I can read it without going, 'that's not quite right'. But I have to back off - other people are allowed to play with Bram, too!")

"He grew up in a world of hard decisions - famine, cholera, poverty. It's not a pity party, it's me looking back going, 'Jesus, this is my relative, his life was not rosy'. There was a lot of death and dying around him."

It's pronounced "daker", in case you're wondering, not the more exotic "dakray" that you sort of wished it was. Canny and savvy are words that you pin to the 61-year-old former teacher and Olympic pentathlon coach.

It perhaps comes with managing one of the biggest brands ever concocted by human imagination. Dracula is, he agrees, almost public property, he is now so ubiquitous, a rolling metaphor for subconscious anxieties and inclinations that repays continuous revision. There's no dusting-off because no dust accumulates.

The 1897 novel made the cardinal error of selling, which ruled it out of being embraced by the literary establishment until 1962, Stoker says, when Penguin reprinted it under its "classics" banner. Suddenly Dracula was up for all manner of academic readings and dissertations.

While finding a lot of this over the top, he keeps abreast of what's out there and enjoys encountering reflections of the bloodsucker's eternal grip (he beams that a Dublin Airport taxi driver yesterday swore he read the novel twice yearly for the last couple of decades). "And it doesn't hurt to have an annual holiday called Halloween that brings it all back up again.

"Bram knew what he was doing," Stoker says. "He knew how to unsettle people in Victorian London. This creature moving into their own backyard and bringing in all these sensitivities people had with sexuality, reverse colonisation, strange new sciences and technologies."

Other seismic rumblings ensured that Dracula would hit nerves. Freud was unearthing concepts about repressed memories. Nietzsche, meanwhile, had only gone and killed God. And then there was the Suffragette Movement and the changing potential of women in society. As the century was drawing to a close, change seemed to take on a hurtling pace, and Dracula bit down on that sense of uncertainty. Like a Gothic Rashomon, the nightmare unfolds via letters, journals and clippings to rule out any one accurate account.

"I'm convinced Bram was a feminist," Stoker says. "Mina is basically his mother Charlotte. She was a strong social activist working for women's rights and would've been a huge influence on him. It comes out strong and clear. Someone once said Dracula is about a bunch of bungling guys held together by one strong female. Mina was the glue. She's more evolved than the men. She's 'the one'."

For all this, Bram and his monster are something of a sideshow on Dublin's literary heritage trail, a theme park ride of kitsch props and Hammer Horror cleavage. A permanent exhibition in a leading museum would not be out of place, Stoker reasons. A crowd-funded bronze bust in the Dublin Writers Museum and markers at Dublin Castle and Kildare Street go some way, as do initiatives such as this festival and Dracula's selection for the 2009 One City, One Book.

"Jane Alger [former director of Dublin UNESCO City of Literature] got the modern Bram attraction going with One City, One Book. I came over with my wife and it was my coming-out party - I met some relatives, Paul Murray, and I thought, 'well this is interesting.' I asked, where in this wonderful city with all these statues was Bram Stoker?

"So we put our heads together. A statue involved too much bureaucracy, but a festival, coins, stamps... we got all this rolling. It's great to see horror and Bram being recognised alongside Joyce and Swift, as well as looking at how much of his life in Dublin was responsible for that, which was an awful lot."

