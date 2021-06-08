How Meghan Markle takes her controversial seat as latest celebrity children’s book author with ‘The Bench’

Meghan Markle may have just become a two-time mum after welcoming in a baby girl with Prince Harry last week. But the former ‘Suits’ star (39) has also added another title to her bulging resumé - that of published author.

Her debut book The Bench, written under her official title of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, came out today and the children’s tome published by Puffin has naturally garnered huge interest worldwide.

As children’s books go, her first literary offering is relatively harmless, featuring 34-pages where a diverse range of dads can be seen interacting with their kids from benches in various locations. It’s also accompanied by an audiobook while Ms Markle herself naturally narrates.

Nonetheless, some of the reviews in Britain have not been kind and could give a more sensitive celebrity pause for thought before signing on the dotted line in the publishing house for a similar deal.

One critic in the Daily Telegraph called it a “grammar-defying set of badly-rhyming cod homilies” and questioned why any publisher thought it fit to publish, let alone why a child would read it.

“But that's planet Sussex for you, where even the business of raising a family is all about the brand,” she said.

Some readers have also panned the book, describing it as “incredibly boring and uninspiring” and criticised it for its lack of narrative.

However, one wonders if the unfavourable reviews may merely reflect the drop in popularity that the Sussexes have experienced in Britain following on from ‘Megxit.’

Ms Markle said the book was inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day after Archie was born in May 2019 as she explores the “special bond between father and son” as seen through a mother’s eyes.

She has dedicated it to her other half and their first child in a handwritten note at the start of the book, saying the pair “make my heart go pump pump.”

Alongside an illustration of a seat with two squirrels eating nuts beside it, she writes: "This is your bench, where life will begin, for you and our son, our baby, our kin.

"This is your bench, where you’ll witness great joy. From here you will rest. See the growth of our boy."

Another image sees a red-headed man resembling Harry and his son feeding their rescue chickens in their Montecito home in California.

It also appears to show an image of Meghan cradling their newborn baby, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, while standing in their vegetable patch.

Illustrated by bestselling artist Christian Robinson, Ms Markle is just the latest in a long list of well-known celebrities who have put pen to paper and had a crack at the lucrative market.

Everyone from David McWilliams to Hollywood actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Julianne Moore and even Madonna have all had their own children’s books published and it’s a canny move.

There’s speculation that Ms Markle could have received up to €500,000 advance fee for her debut tome and in the US alone, the children’s book market is worth a cool €2bn.

But how do regular authors who have had to fight tooth-and-nail for years to get their books published feel about celebrity authors, who merely have to put their name to a tome to score a best-seller?

Irish author Caroline Grace-Cassidy said that it was a “tricky one” given that other celebrity authors like McWilliams and Graham Norton have real talent when it comes to writing.

She has published seven best-sellers and said there is a tendency among publishers to just chase big-name stars for book deals.

“What bugs me are publishers who just go to celebrities and say, ‘Write anything and we’ll publish it’ and that’s mainly in children’s books,” she said.

“I find you have all these celebrities writing these children’s books and half the time, it’s probably the editors writing them.

"That really bugs me.

“I think if you can actually write and your work is good enough, you have as fair a place in the market as anyone else has.

"But what I do hate are publishing houses that court celebrities to write these books when actually they probably have thousands of submissions from writers sitting in their inbox with better stories.”

She said that it was “all down to it being a big business and who sells the books.”

“No other children’s author wants their book to come out at the same time as McWilliams because he has soaked up that market. And fair play to him; his books are really, really good,” she said.

“But for other well-known people, they are just on this band wagon of just putting their name to a book and I do blame the publishing houses for this.”