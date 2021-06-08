| 17.9°C Dublin

How Meghan Markle takes her controversial seat as latest celebrity children’s book author with ‘The Bench’

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Meghan Markle may have just become a two-time mum after welcoming in a baby girl with Prince Harry last week. But the former ‘Suits’ star (39) has also added another title to her bulging resumé - that of published author.

Her debut book The Bench, written under her official title of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, came out today and the children’s tome published by Puffin has naturally garnered huge interest worldwide.

As children’s books go, her first literary offering is relatively harmless, featuring 34-pages where a diverse range of dads can be seen interacting with their kids from benches in various locations. It’s also accompanied by an audiobook while Ms Markle herself naturally narrates.

