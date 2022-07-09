| 13.5°C Dublin

How Irish YA and children’s authors embraced LGBTQ+ themes

Home-grown Young Adult books were rare before 2000, let alone any with gay references. But since the marriage referendum, our authors have made up for lost time

Illustrations are by Michael Emberley, from Our Big Day by Bob Johnston (The O&rsquo;Brien Press) Expand
Emma Donoghue's lesbian coming-out tale Stir-fry was published in 1994 Expand
'Queer books by Irish authors are getting a lot of love and support': Meg Grehan Expand

Illustrations are by Michael Emberley, from Our Big Day by Bob Johnston (The O’Brien Press)

Claire Hennessy

"Don’t worry,” we were told in school, around the turn of the millennium. “They’re more afraid of you than you are of them.” A useful reassurance if you’re talking about spiders, but the subject in question here? Lesbians.

This well-intentioned but clumsy incident fits into a broader pattern of regressive messaging in schools at the time. In other girls’ schools, you might have a piece of Sellotape pressed against various arms, then held up once it lost its adhesive power. The sullied piece of tape was a reminder to ‘save yourself’ for (heterosexual) marriage.

