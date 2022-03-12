Homesickness: Colin Barrett finds new territory outside Kevin Barry country

The problem with the short story, really, is that the form makes craft too visible. Constrained to operate in the narrow compass afforded by 5,000 or so words, the writer feels a pressure placed on every sentence, every word — does it count? Does it earn its place?

And the reader, watching the writer tense up under this pressure, tenses up too. The beginning of a short story therefore tends to make everyone involved self-conscious, awkward, acutely sensitive to the quality of the writer’s craft, and therefore resistant to a proper unselfconscious engagement with characters and plot. The great short story writers are the ones who lull you gently past this obstacle, who sweep you into a new world swiftly.

Everyone says Chekhov does this best, and everyone is right. Chekhov’s story The Grasshopper begins with the line: “All Olga’s friends and acquaintances were at her wedding.” Boom: the story is up and running. Another story, the famous Lady with Lapdog, starts like this: “The appearance on the seafront of a new arrival — a lady with a lapdog — became the topic of general conversation.” We’re good to go.

Whether or not Colin Barrett is a great short story writer (after two slender collections, it’s still too soon to say), he is certainly a natural short story writer — that is, someone who thinks brilliantly in and with the short story form. His debut collection, Young Skins (2014), was perhaps a tiny bit overpraised, though it was certainly the work of a writer with tremendous natural gifts. There were rough edges in Young Skins, and also virtuoso paragraphs and pages; and overall, perhaps, the sense that here was a writer who had been vastly energised, for good and ill, by the example of Kevin Barry, the man who revivified the rural-set short story for a generation of Irish writers.

This wasn’t a fault as such, but it did raise the question of how Barrett might sound once he had grown, as he surely would, beyond the Barry influence and found his own distinctive sense of how things are — that is, once he had found his own short-story rhythm.

Costive writer

Homesickness, Barrett’s second collection, is the answer to this question. Which is to say that at no point in the reading of the eight stories contained in Homesickness was I moved to murmur to myself: “This feels a bit like Kevin Barry Country.” Nope: we’re fully and firmly in Colin Barrett Country now, which is perhaps, after all, contiguous with Barry Country, but which has its own rhythms and moods, its own feel for the human comedy, its own sense of the human tragedy.

Barrett is a costive writer — eight short stories in eight years is a boutique rate of production (though he has, during this time, evidently been at work on a novel, due out next year). He is clearly a prose tinkerer, a stylist, an artist in pursuit of the nuance, of the brilliantly fugitive detail. He notices “the reviving fizz of the nerves” in an arm that has gone to sleep. He watches his characters in their moments of dead time: “He picked his nose, unseated a gratifyingly intact clump of dried matter, palpated it between his fingers, and flicked it away.”

He does what Chekhov does — that is, he makes you forget you’re reading a short story — though his beginnings are sometimes stiff in the classic short-story way. But then, after a paragraph or two of slightly cramped prose, the characters come alive, the story moves. A Shooting in Rathdreedane, the opener, is about a female garda sergeant called out to a farm near Ballina, where a farmer named Grehan has wounded a local yobbo with a shotgun. It’s beautifully engineered, involving, luxuriously smooth in the telling.

The Ways is about a family of teenagers whose parents have died; the three of them are alone in the family home outside Swinford. The story isn’t about their trauma so much as it is about their future, the lives they may or may not find a way to lead. The Alps is about three mountainous brothers, odd-job men, who stride into the usual pub one evening and encounter a disturbed young man carrying a replica samurai sword; the mode is black-farcical, with echoes of Tom Murphy and, yes, Kevin Barry.

The Silver Coast is probably the slightest piece in the book — an account of a funeral at a links clubhouse, it’s about the unknowability of people, the ambiguities of memory. (It has some great lines, however — the snowy footprints of two characters “wandering in sloppy adjacency,” for instance.) Anhedonia, Here I Come is a gently satirical comedy about literary ambition. The Low, Shimmering Black Drone is a slightly-too-precious fable about fathers and sons. The best story in the book is The 10, which uses familiar material — the young lad who might have made it as a soccer star but didn’t, and wound up back in his home town — to present an extraordinarily rich vision of life itself, with all its mundane wounds and aspirations — Barrett Country anatomised, superbly.

Homesickness is short — 213 pages — but rich. The odd stray patch of stiffness aside, it’s the work of a writer who is both a gifted stylist and an intuitive storyteller, and if Barrett isn’t quite Chekhov (but then who is?), he’s now definitively himself — and the future awaits.

Kevin Power’s novel ‘White City’ will be published in paperback by Scribner UK on March 17

Jonathan Cape, 213 pages, hardcover €18.20; e-book £9.99