Two of the country's biggest publicity hounds - broadcaster Matt Cooper and Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary - have become embroiled in a spat over the contents of a new book about the airline chief.

'He should read it cover to cover before judging it,' Matt Cooper on book spat with Ryanair's O'Leary

Mr Cooper claimed in his new biography of Mr O'Leary that the aviation veteran had dinner in London during the summer with Willie Walsh, the chief executive of Aer Lingus owner IAG, which also owns British Airways and Iberia.

Mr Cooper claims that rumours subsequently spread in Ryanair that Mr O'Leary had discussed the possibility of Mr Walsh returning to Ireland to run the low-cost airline after Mr O'Leary's current contract expires next year.

But Mr O'Leary, who last week said he was happy to continue working at Ryanair after 2019, yesterday dismissed any suggestion that he had discussed possible succession with Mr Walsh.

"Willie Walsh, the CEO of IAG, has not been 'sounded out' to join Ryanair," said Mr O'Leary in a statement.

"I meet Willie, and the CEOs of Europe's other leading airlines on average once or twice a year to advance the Airlines 4 Europe (A4E) agenda."

A4E is a lobby group that includes airlines from around Europe.

Mr O'Leary said: "I have long been an admirer of Willie Walsh, but have frequently explained that when I eventually step down from Ryanair, I expect the board will make a decision on my replacement, choosing from a number of excellent internal candidates, while also advertising externally, so that they can select the best candidate to replace me to lead Ryanair."

The publisher of Mr Cooper's new book, Penguin Random House, rushed out a statement backing the broadcaster's work.

It said it stood over the publication, and was "fully supportive of the book and its contents".

Mr Cooper said that the book "is neither a PR job for Ryanair nor is it hostile to Ryanair or Michael O'Leary".

He added that he believed Mr O'Leary would find it "fair and accurate" when he reads it, "even if he might not like to agree with some or much of it".

"I would not judge a flight merely on the quality of the take-off before it has landed safely. He should judge the book on reading it cover to cover," said Mr Cooper.

Irish Independent