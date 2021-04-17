Exposing the long reach of social media manipulation

When social media exploded in popularity, there was a hope that online identities would bring more liberty and less prejudice. The future brought disappointment, epitomised by four years of Donald Trump tweeting himself into psychosis.

The former US president showed us how drastically social media has altered the global media landscape. The content is (mostly) free, but the voices are louder and more aggressive.

The rolling online soap opera we now call reality was created by surveillance capitalism. It offers the promise of individual liberty and freedom of expression, while encouraging hate speech, racism and xenophobia. This ruthless libertarian business model sees every online human interaction as a potential moment of monetisation.

Surveillance capitalism always puts profit before people. It’s also making civil society more homogeneous, but less democratic. That is Jillian C York’s main thesis in Silicon Values The Future of Free Speech under Surveillance Capitalism.

Governments’ power to regulate laws on free speech, human rights, individual privacy and online censorship is being eroded by corporate social media platforms setting that agenda, much of the time in secret, she writes. She speaks of “content cartels”: backdoor collaborations between governments and social media platforms. Facebook’s relationship with the Israeli government is one example. York claims Facebook has continually turned a blind eye to state-sanctioned Israeli violence in the Occupied Territories. The social networking service consistently labels Palestinian online activists as terrorists continually blocking their content and political views, York writes.

“The line where the state ends and Facebook’s rule begins is increasingly murky,” is her conclusion.

Facebook isn’t the only platform cosying up to state power, but York claims it is “the least responsive to criticism”, mainly because it has the most wealth and influence. The platform has 2.8 billion monthly active users. It owns numerous other services, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg, its chief executive, is the world’s third wealthiest individual, with a net worth of $98bn. Facebook’s mission statement describes a company that gives “people the power to build community and bring the world closer together”.

The Disconnect: A Personal Journey Through the Internet kicks this Silicon Valley marketing speak to touch. Facebook is not a community, but a platform that swallows up and monetises its users, Roisin Kiberd argues. “What Facebook’s users share is that all of them generate data, media and interactions, which earn money for Facebook,” as she puts it.

Kiberd spends an entire chapter documenting Facebook’s shady relationship with data. Joining means surrendering your private data. Algorithms then take this data to create content filter bubbles, grouping users in a milieu of like-minded individuals. Every new like, share and status update sends a rush of dopamine to the user’s brain. It feels like instant connection power, and control. But the more time you spend on Facebook, the more time the network’s algorithms learn to manipulate your emotions. They figure out what makes you angry, sad, happy, hopeful and fearful. Facebook feeds on deception, insecurity, vulnerability, and narcissism — creating the illusion that your story, your opinion and your worldview, is all that matters.

Kiberd’s writing is funny and frank, punchy and poetic, emotional and earnest. She writes with bravery and honesty about her struggles with depression, bulimia and anxiety. She doesn’t blame social media directly for the mental suffering she experienced, but her obsessive use of it was a contributing factor, she writes.

A relationship with Facebook, Kiberd says, begins as all addictions tend to: as a distraction from emotional pain. Once the thrill of connections with kindred spirits dies off, a new phase begins: paranoia. To beat this, you keep self-fashioning and updating your profile.

But the network is always one step ahead. The neurotic phase comes next: it leads you to quirky online behaviour patterns. One day you’re a keyboard warrior, heroically calling out the latest political injustice. The next you’re a laidback comedian. You want to be interesting social, funny and responsible all at the same time.

Your online doppelganger is never happy though, because it ceases to exist without social approval.

In the final phase, you become the anonymous voyeur; scrolling through Facebook not as an active participant, but as a drifting spectator. The online companions you once considered close comrades now appear like distant strangers. Feelings of envy, resentment, helplessness and isolation set in. You check into Facebook occasionally. But you never fully check out. The network owns a part of your soul. It has you exactly where it always wanted you. As a powerless minion, toiling for freedom, as it perpetually profits from your endless anxiety.