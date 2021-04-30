| 8.8°C Dublin

‘Everyone’s hitting the ground running to get ready’ – Bookshops prepare to reopen their doors to Ireland’s bookworms

Louisa Earls and Mary McAuley pictured at Books Upstairs. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Louisa Earls and Mary McAuley pictured at Books Upstairs. Photo: Frank McGrath

Attention bookworms! Independent bookshops are preparing to reopen their doors to the public for the first time this year ahead of May 17 when non-essential retail may resume.

Booksellers are feeling optimistic about the phased resumption of non-essential retail, starting with click and collect on May 10.

