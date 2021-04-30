Attention bookworms! Independent bookshops are preparing to reopen their doors to the public for the first time this year ahead of May 17 when non-essential retail may resume.

Booksellers are feeling optimistic about the phased resumption of non-essential retail, starting with click and collect on May 10.

Independent.ie spoke to a few booksellers around the country to see how they are set for the grand reopening:

Willie Kinsella, Chapters Bookstore: ‘We were very encouraged by the amount of support that we’re getting from our regular customers’

Willie Kinsella, owner of Chapters Bookstore on Parnell St, said his staff have been working hard in preparation for reopening.

“The staff are working behind the scenes and we’re manning the phones so we’re already getting quite a lot of orders.

“We were very encouraged by the amount of support that we’re getting from our regular customers.

“We were selling significant numbers of books everyday on the phone so we’re delighted that the public announcement for the click and collect should significantly help sales.

“We’re hoping that the same situation will apply here as in Northern Ireland this morning where people are itching to get back out. We’re well prepared for it,” he said.

Mr Kinsella said his shop has had incredible support from both the government and their landlord over the past year.

“The government has been a huge support since the pandemic hit.

“The wage subsidies, Dublin Corporation giving us waivers on rates, revenue giving grants and Enterprise Ireland helped us to set up a new online presence.

“We’ve had absolutely wonderful support going and I honestly think without that support, we’d be closed.

“We don’t know what the numbers will be like when they do reopen.

“I'm nervous but at the same time, I don't think we could have gotten any better support from the government, our landlord, our staff and our customers.

“I feel very fortunate in our case that it's given us a chance to survive going forward,” he said.

Chapters Bookstore recently started an online website to keep business going throughout the pandemic.

“We’re around 38 years now since last March and we’re hopeful that we can get a bit of traction online, that’s the key for us.

“I think Dublin undoubtedly is going to change as a retail function with what's happened as a lot of it has transferred online.

“We always relied on our physical presence and were now hoping that by getting our main stock online, letting a wider audience both nationally and internationally know what we have, that we can actually generate a lot of new business that we didn’t have before,” he added.

Mary McAuley, Books Upstairs: ‘W e’re really excited... everyone’s just hitting the ground running to get ready’

Louisa Earls and Mary McAuley pictured at Books Upstairs. Photo: Frank McGrath

Louisa Earls and Mary McAuley pictured at Books Upstairs. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mary Mcauley, manager of Books Upstairs on D’Olier Street, said the shop has already begun receiving orders for click and collect ahead of May 10.

“We’ve already had a few people making orders and asking if they can just wait to collect them instead of having them posted so we have a backlog already of customers who were expecting to see at the door so that's exciting.

“We didn’t think they were going to call it this soon so we’re really excited but everyone’s just hitting the ground running in here trying to get everything ready.

“We're really excited to be able to see our customers because we’ve really missed having interpersonal interactions over the last few months,” she said.

Ms McAuley said the pandemic has also encouraged their store to create an online presence.

“We just started our website in November so the pandemic forced our hand into the 21st century so we’ve spent the last few months getting to grips with that and trying as much as possible to replicate the feeling of being booksellers virtually.

“We were trying to approximate a version of dealing with people in person by doing this book bundles initiative where people could email us their preferences and what sort of book they were looking to read and we could cater a selection to their taste to mirror what it would be like if people came into our shop in person and had a conversation.

“We’re very much on the street booksellers and used to dealing with people in person and doing hand recommendations so we’re looking forward to being able to speak to people again,” she said.

Tomás Kenny, Kennys Bookshop and Art Galleries: ‘ A lot of booksellers are nervous that people will have become used to picking a book up during their supermarket trip’

Tomás Kenny, manager of Kennys Bookshop and Art Galleries in Galway, said they are happy to be given notice ahead of the reopening date.

“It's good to have two weeks' notice because there's a lot of work that we need to do make the shop a shop again.

“I know from talking to booksellers up and down the country that its very much the case, they resemble warehouses more so than everything else.

“The two weeks gives us a reasonable timeframe to be able to do that. We’re very happy with the 17th for our comeback date,” he said.

Mr Kenny said many booksellers are nervous due to competition from bigger retailers who have remained open throughout the lockdown.

“You have a situation where a lot of the smaller independent bookshops have closed and have followed the regulations exactly and the bigger bookshops have remained open and have benefitted from breaking the rules and nobody has stopped them.

“A lot of booksellers up and down the country are nervous that people will have become used to picking a book up during their supermarket trip, and whether or not they will come back to our bookshops.

“We’re a bit nervous about that but at the same time we’re really hopeful.

“We’re really just looking forward to opening the doors and seeing what happens,” he said.

Dermot Carroll, The Secret Book and Record Store: ‘W e’re hanging on by our fingernails, and looking forward to getting back in action’

Dermot Carroll, owner of the Secret Book and Record Store, said he’s excited to open back up for more than just the business side of things.

“Well, it’s been a long time coming, and we’re hanging on by our fingernails, and looking forward to getting back in action,” he said.

“Our shop gets a lot of young people, and young people have been starved of stimulus. So whereas anyone could buy a book online, in fact in our shop there’s a sort of experience about it. So for example, when we have record store day we have live acts in the shop.

“So I’ll be looking forward to reopening the shop not just for the retail but for the social aspect, and I’m sure my customers are too.”

And of course, he’s made the necessary health and safety preparations to reopen, but more than that, Mr Carroll says he’ll have to brace himself for customers who may not be willing to engage with the rules.

“The preparations are not just physical. There’s a mental preparation as well.”

Like many business owners, Mr Carroll also set up a website (thesecretbookstore.ie) during the pandemic to sell some of his stock online.

“Because I went on the internet, I’m not destitute. But I would be in trouble if I hadn’t moved online,” he said.

“The shop, if it was that alone that I was surviving on, I’d be in real trouble. We’ll do whatever we can to look after our customers.”