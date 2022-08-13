| 13°C Dublin

Emma Donoghue on leaping inside the minds of monks in The Haven, and the new Netflix adaptation of The Wonder

The Room author on how a boat trip to the Skelligs proved an inspiration for her new book and why she is writing a musical

Tanya Sweeney

Emma Donoghue’s new novel sprang from the jagged rocks of the Skelligs. The author was on a boat trip around the islands in 2016 when their curious topography snared her imagination.

It was just the strangest place I’d ever seen,” she says. “I was looking up at this extraordinarily spiky landscape thinking, ‘OK, how did anyone land here? How would that work? What would you even do on your first day?’

