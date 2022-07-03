| 11.9°C Dublin

Emilie Pine’s journey to writing her debut novel: ‘Life is far too short to lie – especially to yourself’

I had to dream big, silence my inner critic, and stop hiding my ambition from myself, says the ‘Ruth & Pen’ author

Emilie Pine overcame feelings of self-doubt on road to publishing novel. Picture by Ruth Connolly Expand
'Ruth &amp; Pen' by Emilie Pine Expand

A month ago I published my first novel, which seems like a surreal thing to write. It’s been such a long-held dream, that I keep wondering if it’s actually true.

Since Ruth & Pen emerged into the world, I’ve been asked whether I had always wanted to write fiction. I find this question hard, not because the answer is in any way complicated – it’s a simple ‘Yes’ – but because it leads to the next question: ‘Why not do it before now?’

