Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen: ‘Some people are going to be disappointed and really cross with us when the book comes out’

As the final title in the OMGWACA series hits shelves, the authors know some fans are not going to be happy with the ending. They talk about how a personal crisis forced them to put their writing on hold for a while, writing a TV adaptation and life after Aisling

Time to say goodbye. Pictures: Nina Val

Tanya Sweeney Today at 03:30