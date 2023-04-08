Elizabeth Day: ‘While I was going through unsuccessful fertility treatment, my friends were having children — it does place a pressure on a friendship’
In her new book, self-confessed friendaholic Elizabeth Day does a deep dive into modern female friendship. She talks about her need to ‘collect’ friends, not fitting in at boarding school in Belfast and letting go of motherhood
Mention that you are interviewing Elizabeth Day, and women are likely to have a genuine ‘squee’ moment. “Oh I LOVE her,” is the default reaction from women who have read her novels and non-fiction books, have listened to her How To Fail podcast, seen her on Sky Arts’s literary show Book Club Live, or read about the ups and downs of her personal life in her journalism.