| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Elizabeth Day: ‘While I was going through recurrent miscarriage and unsuccessful fertility treatment, many of my friends were having children — it does place a pressure on a friendship’

In her new book, self-confessed friendaholic Elizabeth Day does a deep dive into modern female friendship. She talks about her need to ‘collect’ friends, not fitting in at boarding school in Belfast and letting go of motherhood

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography Expand
Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography Expand
Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography Expand

Close

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography

/

Elizabeth Day. Photo: Jenny Smith Photography

Mention that you are interviewing Elizabeth Day, and women are likely to have a genuine ‘squee’ moment. “Oh I LOVE her,” is the default reaction from women who have read her novels and non-fiction books, have listened to her How To Fail podcast, seen her on Sky Arts’s literary show Book Club Live, or read about the ups and downs of her personal life in her journalism.

Day’s USP is to talk about the difficult parts of life — infertility, pregnancy loss, divorce, failure — in an inviting, optimistic way. She has, whether by default or design, become the sort of voice that many of her listeners, readers and followers view as a friend.

Most Watched

Privacy