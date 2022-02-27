| 7.9°C Dublin

Elizabeth Boyle: ‘A mother’s love is not guaranteed’

In this extract from her new memoir, the medieval historian considers our assumptions of motherhood and how blood ties can be thinner than water

Medieval historian and 'Fierce Appetites' author Elizabeth Boyle suffered post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand
I had phoned my mother that January morning to tell her that my father was dead. I called again a week later to ask if she would be attending his wake or funeral. She said no. She would have a mass said for his soul at her local church, but she would not be coming to pay her respects. I didn’t hear from her again for a full month: not a call or a text or an email or a message of any kind. Although the silence was, of course, a message of sorts.

Part of the enigma of the first years of my life is the very different accounts given by those who lived through them. I, being too young to remember, have no narrative of my own.

