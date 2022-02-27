Elizabeth Boyle: ‘A mother’s love is not guaranteed’

I had phoned my mother that January morning to tell her that my father was dead. I called again a week later to ask if she would be attending his wake or funeral. She said no. She would have a mass said for his soul at her local church, but she would not be coming to pay her respects. I didn’t hear from her again for a full month: not a call or a text or an email or a message of any kind. Although the silence was, of course, a message of sorts.

Part of the enigma of the first years of my life is the very different accounts given by those who lived through them. I, being too young to remember, have no narrative of my own.

I can only sift through the conflicting testimonies, weigh them in my hands, and consider which has the feel of truth. This is what I do now on a grander scale in my job as a historian, but my training started young. One of my mother’s sisters attended my father’s wake. She brought one of her daughters, my cousin, several years older than me, who recalled changing my nappies when I was an infant; more precious crumbs of memory that I could add to my store.

A mother’s love is not guaranteed. When I was 19 years old, my mother told me to my face that she didn’t feel any maternal instinct towards me. For whatever reason, she simply hadn’t bonded with me. Shortly after my third birthday I was sent to live with my father and stepmother, and at that point my mother’s obligation to me ended. My step-uncle once told me that he would never forget the sight of her handing me over, without complaint or visible emotion.

A few years later, she would apply for custody of my older brother, but not me. Giving birth to a baby created from your own egg, fertilised by the sperm of another human, is the narrowest form of motherhood – motherhood as a product of reproduction.

More importantly, there is motherhood as an emotional bond, which is a construct, and that construct comes in many shapes and sizes. The world has always been full of stepmothers, foster-mothers, fathers who do the “mothering”, aunts and cousins and grandparents who take on primary caring responsibilities, adoptive mothers, institutions that rear children (for better or worse), and innumerable kinds of almost-mothers, surrogate mothers, “they-were-like-a-mother-to-me”s. I was reared by a stepmother who mothered me as best she could, even when I sometimes believed that she was like the mythic wicked stepmother from a fairy tale, and treated her accordingly.

It is unbelievably difficult to rear someone else’s child. My stepmum raised three children who were not biologically her own, plus two who were. She did her best to treat us all equally, but as a typically sensitive teenager, I couldn’t help but perceive every small, unintended slight as evidence that I didn’t quite belong. In February, though, as I trawled the depths of my grief for my father, my stepmum was the one who comforted me, and I hope I comforted her in return, and I came to appreciate that my chosen family, one constructed from all sorts of parts that don’t quite fit perfectly, can form bonds stronger than blood.

Ties of blood can be pretty shitty, really, when you think about it. A lot of people who are interested in medieval Irish literature focus their attention on Táin Bó Cúailnge, ‘The Cattle-Raid of Cooley’, usually just referred to as the Táin. It’s available in modern English poetic ‘translations’ (‘adaptations’, really, ‘versions’) by such heavyweight poets as Thomas Kinsella and Ciaran Carson, neither of whom sought to accurately represent any surviving manuscript copy of the text but who rather assembled idealised versions by the standards of 20th and 21st century narrative expectations.

There are two main versions of the Táin, quite different in many aspects of plot, characterisation, tone and purpose: one created in the 11th century from sources that were a few centuries older, the other written in the 12th century.

Kinsella and Carson both kind of smooshed the two versions together to create great works of English literature, but they don’t really tell us much about the originals. In both original versions, Ailill and Medb, the King and Queen of Connacht, lead an army of combined forces against the kingdom of Ulster, in an attempt to capture a bull.

In both versions, Medb is an infuriatingly idiotic bitch, but she’s even more of an idiotic bitch in the second version than the first. For some reason – perhaps because they’ve never actually read either version of the Táin, or perhaps because they can only read them with modern eyes – some commentators think that Medb is some sort of feminist icon, rebelling against the patriarchy and leading her troops into battle like a triumphant heroine in a fantasy novel. But she’s not.

She’s deliberately constructed as a horrible character. She ignores tactical advice, she makes stupid decisions, she has her period at the worst possible moment on the battlefield, creating great lakes of her menstrual blood, and devising all those other strategies that the (probably, though not certainly) male authors of both versions of the Táin came up with to convey their fundamental point that women are not capable of leading armies.

On top of all that, she is portrayed as a bad mother. So single-minded is she in her misguided pursuit of the damn bull that she is willing to give her daughter, Finnabair, to any man who can kill the one warrior stopping her from taking it: Cú Chulainn. She doesn’t give a toss about Finnabair’s consent or desire or autonomy, but will offer up her daughter just as she offers land and wealth to anyone who can kill Cú Chulainn; Finnabair is simply another treasure to be awarded to a victorious man.

One way that critics excuse her behaviour is to say that it’s sexual liberation. OK, sure, it’s great to be sexually liberated, but don’t hand your daughter over to men like meat on a plate. And don’t mistake 11th century Ireland for 1960s California, all bra-burning and free love. You can’t redeem Medb’s character that way. The authors wanted the audience to think that Medb was bad, faithless, impulsive and selfish.

Another thing modern critics do is assume that there is some other version of the Táin, a lost, earlier version, that would have been a feminist, unrepressed story with a triumphant and successful Medb, until those dastardly monks got their hands on it and rewrote it with their misogynistic Christian ideology and turned Medb into a villain.

But there is no earlier version. There is no triumphant Medb. There is no pre-Christian Medb. Medb only exists in medieval Irish literature as a bad would-be leader, fated to be killed (in another medieval Irish tale) by a block of cheese. What a way to go. She’s not a goddess, not a pagan survivor: she’s a fictional character in literature that is a product of its time — a time in which women were expected to guard the virtue of their daughters, not whore them out as incentives for war.

Why would you want a blood mother who thinks you’re nothing more than a deal-sweetener, when you could have a foster-mother who thinks you’re Christ?

That being said, there are good biological mothers in medieval Irish literature, of course. I think my favourite is the slightly overbearing mother of Donn Bó in the story of the Battle of Allen (Cath Almaine). Donn Bó has never spent a night away from his mother before he’s called up to battle, heading down south from Uí Néill territories to the province of Leinster in order to fight for his king, who’s trying to exact an unjust tax from the Leinstermen. Donn Bó can sing, he has lovely hair, he’s a mammy’s boy, and the mammy won’t let him leave until she exacts a promise, sworn in the name of St Columba, that Donn Bó will return to her safely from battle.

You can imagine her anguish at the thought of her precious boy going away to war, and her tough-as-boots demand for an oath guaranteeing his safe return. This was good thinking on her part, because when Donn Bó is killed in battle, decapitated, the power of the saint ensures that his body is miraculously healed and Donn Bó is taken back to his mother. Many a mother throughout history will have done the same, but for most the oath will not have guaranteed their son’s safety.

Many soldiers don’t ever return from conflict, alive or otherwise: they’re condemned to remain forever missing in action. The overall message of the Battle of Allen (as indeed of the Táin) is about pointless cycles of pointless violence. The men of Leinster defeat their northern enemy, after a great slaughter which leaves other mothers – less fortunate than Donn Bó’ s – wailing and lamenting the corpses of their sons on the battlefield, but the victory is short-lived because soon afterwards Leinster is at war again, this time with Munster. And it all begins again, with new mothers and new children to make fresh corpses.

I once tried to create a family of my own. When I was a PhD student, I became pregnant after attending a booze-laden book launch at the Irish Embassy in London. The man who impregnated me, possible candidate for the title of nicest guy on earth, was a PhD student too, a scientist from Donegal, and, although we hadn’t been together very long, he took the pregnancy in his stride.

A few months along, he rolled over in bed one morning and suggested that we should get married and that seemed like a good idea at the time, so I waddled along to the registry office, heavy-bellied with new life, and just like that: we were a family. I went into labour a few months later: after 47 hours of pain, a doctor cut open my belly, put his hands inside me and extracted a life. He handed the baby to her father, who held her as I haemorrhaged two litres of my own blood.

A few hours later, as someone else’s blood was being transfused into my body, I watched TV and saw Israeli tanks rolling into Lebanon, artillery fire, missile strikes, and I was seized with terror at having brought a human into a dangerous world. Six weeks later, I was diagnosed with postnatal depression.

And a few years after that, just as easily as our family had been created, I took out my metaphorical baseball bat and smashed it to smithereens. And my daughter stayed with her father, and the cycle of failed motherhood continued into another generation. Thirty years after my father had, unusually, taken custody of me, I left my six-year-old daughter in the custody of her father.

One of the strategies we deploy in order to be able to live with ourselves is to seek justification for our actions, both at the moment that we are screwing up and afterwards. That justification may change over time: I have variously ascribed my actions to the postnatal depression, to the effects of traumatic childhood events, to whatever vaguely reasonable excuse presented itself. And those things probably did play their role. But I was also just a selfish arsehole, no bones about it. I am deeply sorry and will carry that regret with me for as long as I live.

This is an extract from 'Fierce Appetites' by Elizabeth Boyle, published by Sandycove.