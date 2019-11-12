Eight Irish novels among longlist for 2020 International Dublin Literary Award

Eight Irish novels are among the 156 longlisted for the prestigious 2020 International Dublin Literary Award.

John Boyne's A Ladder to the Sky, 2018 Milkman by Anna Burns (winner of the Booker Prize 2018), The Woman in the Woods by Joe Connolly, Begotten Not Made by Cónal Creedon, Caoilinn Hughes' Orchid and the Wasp, Skin Deep by Liz Nugent, Travelling in a Strange Land by David Park and Sally Rooney's Normal People are in the running.

The books are nominated by libraries across the globe and the winner will receive €100,000, which is the most valuable prize awarded for a single work of fiction published in English.

The 156 books were nominated by libraries in 119 cities in 40 countries worldwide and include 50 titles in translation spanning 21 languages. Fifty-one of the books are debut nobels.

Receiving the most nominations this year is There There by Tommy Orange, which was chosen by 13 libraries in Canada, Greece, Ireland and the USA. The second most-nominated is Washington Black by Esi Edugyan while Normal People was nominated by libraries in Germany, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Nobel Prize winners Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk and The Great Fall by Peter Hande also made the longlist.

The shortlist will be published on April 2 next year and the Lord Mayor of Dublin will announce the winner on June 10, 2020.

All of the books are available for readers to borrow from Dublin's public libraries. You can read more at www.dublinliteraryaward.ie

Online Editors