When her father died in the middle of the pandemic, the writer found herself experiencing the very thing she was researching for her new book

My father died last year. He was 87 and had been ill for quite a long time. It is a common enough bereavement, one which many of us have experienced. We know our grief is nothing compared to the suffering of those who have lost young adults, and even children. That shock and that horror is spared to those of us who are grieving the very old and sick.

And yet, although it is a cliché, each death really is unique. It brings with it its own details: its own emergencies and its own false alarms; its own phone calls and its own travel arrangements and its own funeral to be arranged.

And each death marks the end of an era. You find yourself saying: “That was before dad died.” It is a staging post in time.

However, Covid changed a lot of things for those of us who experienced a death during the pandemic. In retrospect it is not the Covid restrictions on funerals that upset me.

Indeed my father’s funeral of just 30 people was a good day and to come out of the funeral – he died in July – and to see the crowd of friends waiting outside was a lovely moment. A small funeral was not a bad thing for us.

No, it was the hospital ban on visits. It was the enforced separation. It was the queuing in masks at the hospital reception desk to pick up and deliver laundry. It was the phone calls to the ward when the nurses were too busy to answer. It was the quarantine – which really meant a fortnight of solitary confinement – which was imposed when someone who had been a patient in a hospital was then admitted to a nursing home. And the screens, the masks, the two-metre distances that made the patient hard to hear. This was really where the grieving began.

As we all know the hospital and nursing home systems are hard enough for relatives to navigate at the best of times. As an Irish person you have some kind of genetic conviction that if only you could grab a nurse, if only you could stumble on a doctor, then you could somehow negotiate some sort of improvement for your loved one.

Of course this isn’t true but the negotiation, the discussion with a real live person, would make you at least feel better.

When our hospitals became fortresses during Covid, the role of the visitor vanished and with it a lot of hope.

In the queue to drop in the laundry the other visitors and I compared what notes we had. We did not complain except to each other. What we really wanted to do was to break into the hospital, rush to the bed and physically see the person we had known all our lives.

I remember when a nurse came down with a bag of laundry – very kindly because nurses could not usually be spared to come down with the laundry – and as he left to go back up to the ward I asked him to describe where my father’s bed was. He said it was by a window. I was overjoyed just to have that tiny detail.

It was only then I realised just how strange life, and death, had become. And how there were thousands of people all over the country who were having the same experience.

I had started writing a book about death some years before Covid. Death is a big enough subject on its own; you don’t need an epidemic to make it interesting. The Irish have always prided ourselves on how we handle death, on our rituals and traditions and gatherings. But it seemed to me no one had really looked at the Irish way of death for a long time. I wanted to look at it up close, in a way that was sort of intimate.

For me talking to so-called ordinary people about so-called everyday life has always been a pleasure; I have never got over the thrill of being invited into someone’s office or someone’s kitchen to find out about their lives.

So now I was driving all over the country – to Clare, to Wexford, to Monaghan and to a lot of other places – to talk to people who worked, as it were, with death. From the careful embalmer to the extrovert funeral director, to the parents of a child who had been born dead I went from one place and person to another.

My main interest, if you held my feet to the fire, is in modern Irish culture. In every day life and how it changes. There is no better way to the heart of a culture than through that culture’s way of death.

And cultures bring their way of death with them. I saw how women wash female bodies at the mosque – just as Irish women once washed the bodies of the dead and laid them out. I watched Bosnian men dig the grave of their friend in west Dublin – just as neighbours used to dig the graves of their friends in rural Ireland and, I heard, in some places neighbours still do.

Because the demands of death never change even in Covid. Only the rules change. So as funeral directors were fitting their limousines with new perspex screens and there were delays in the releasing of bodies from hospital morgues, and mourners stood in ditches to say goodbye to a valued member of their community, the tears fell as usual, the gravediggers went about their work as usual and the flowers wilted on the graves as usual. Death is usual.

I watched two people die, one of whom was my father. I went to a lot of funerals. I learned you can’t beat death and that fact is very hard for some people in the modern world – including a lot of medical professionals – to accept.

And I also learned we are lucky to be alive.

Liam O’Flynn’s funeral: March 16, 2018

‘He had magic and understood simplicity, silence and space’

In the Eurospar shop in the small village of Kill, Co Kildare, there is a long queue for coffee, and a succession of slightly dazed-looking men coming out of the toilets: Irish traditional musicians are not generally early risers. The sign for the Dew Drop Inn gastropub swings in the breeze. But Millie’s Barbershop is closed because it is Cheltenham week, and this is the heart of horse-racing country.

A woman has been standing in the cold outside the church for at least 40 minutes, guarding a book of condolence. “For Jane,” she says. Jane is Liam O’Flynn’s widow. She was a renowned eventer and is now a trainer. The couple met on the gallops at the Curragh; horses were for Liam O’Flynn an enduring love.

The church is L-shaped, and its interior, unusually for an Irish church, is painted in a tasteful neutral colour that could be ‘Bone’ by Farrow & Ball. To the left of the altar there are three or four pipers sitting on a row of chairs. Also the fiddler Seán Keane, of the Chieftains. And Dónal Lunny, one of the founder members of the Irish trad band Planxty, of which Liam Óg (as he was known to his family) was also a founder. The altar is so crowded with musicians it is hard to see everyone. The pipers, as ever, look smart.

Liam O’Flynn was a master piper, the most famous piper of his generation. He was also a petrolhead with a love of motorbikes and cars. And a boxing fan. And a single digit handicap golfer.

The wicker coffin arrives to the sound of a lone piper, a sound that could tear your heart from your body. It is the air ‘Táimse im’chodladh is ná dúistear mé’, played by Gay McKeon, who is the chief executive of Na Píobairí Uilleann, the organisation formed in 1968 to make sure the uilleann pipes did not die out.

The uilleann pipes, powered by bellows rather than breath, are the whale of Irish traditional music. They lurk under everything and then break the surface with a great surge of energy that rivets you with either sorrow or the urge to dance. Here they evoke sadness and a sense of desolation.

There are guitars in the mix now, and with the drumming and the piping someone lets out a yelp of encouragement. Iarla Ó Lionáird, a sean-nós singer, sings ‘Seán Ó Duibhir a’Ghleanna’. There is a reading from the Second Letter of Paul to Timothy. Christy Moore, who was in Planxty, is sitting with the other musicians on the left of the altar, wearing a black T-shirt with long sleeves. He is probably Ireland’s most beloved singer – once described by John S Doyle as “integrity in a vest”.

There is a reading from the Gospel of St Matthew. Then Fr Willie O’Byrne gives the homily. He talks about how Liam O’Flynn was from this very village. His father, also Liam, who was a fiddler, had been the principal of the local national school here and his mother Maisie had been in charge of the choir. (Maisie was from Clare, piping country, and was a cousin of a famous fiddler, Junior Cregan.) Now the priest is saying Liam later attended a boarding school in Carlow that he himself also attended.

“Let me tell you, he never changed,” says Fr O’Byrne. “Illness struck him eight years ago. He was my own age so I regard him as a young man still.” Liam O’Flynn died at 72.

Fr O’Byrne invites us to stand up for the ‘Our Father’ and it is interesting how many of the musicians next to the altar do not stand. Someone plays ‘Seán Óg’ by Seán Ó Riada on the flute.

Liam O’Flynn was a precise, disciplined man who, after Planxty’s fiery break-ups – there was more than one – went on to work with the experimental composer John Cage, as well as Mark Knopfler and Kate Bush and Emmylou Harris, and with Seamus Heaney for a series of live performances and an album called The Poet & The Piper. In 1999, he played from his album The Piper’s Call at the BBC Proms in the Royal Albert Hall, London. Not for him the alcoholism and chaos that engulfed other masters of Irish traditional music. Like, for example, the piper Séamus Ennis, to whom Liam O’Flynn was close as a young man. Séamus Ennis was his mentor and he left him his pipes when he died.

Christy Moore starts to sing ‘The Cliffs of Dooneen’. In the middle he says quietly, “We’ll sing it now”, and the whole congregation joins in with this gentle song. The line ‘Fare thee well for a while’ comes in from the body of the church in predominantly female voices. It is sweet.

Now one of the musicians, Paddy Glackin, a fiddler and Liam O’Flynn’s great friend, gives the oration in a tweed jacket and blue shirt and a tie. The thing about Liam, he says, was that like other great musicians, he had draíocht – magic. “He understood simplicity in a way few people do. He understood space. He understood silence.”

I am thinking of Liam O’Flynn sitting among the long hair, the beards and the sweat of the other Planxty musicians in a nicely ironed shirt. He had a zen-like concentration about him.

In an interview with John Kelly in 1998, Liam said this about performing: “When I’m playing, I’m certainly lost within it. The only way to describe it is that it’s like looking inwards. And if I try to facially or physically make contact with people I lose it. It interferes with the physical business of playing. I think when a performer engages with the audience and vice versa it’s like a spell is cast and a terrific passage of feelings moves from the musician to the audience and back again.

"What you’re doing is that you’re after something in the tune and, at the end of the day, you’re just the servant of the music. Séamus Ennis gave me much more than just a bag of notes.”

The singers are singing off sheets now. The pipes are droning together in sadness.

In the side aisle an entire string quartet is lining up behind the drummer, waiting for their turn. They are here to play extracts from The Brendan Voyage, on which Liam O’Flynn collaborated with the composer Shaun Davey.

At the end, they play ‘The Gold Ring’, one of Liam’s signature tunes. It is unusual to be at a funeral where there is more music than anything else. This was not just the funeral of a musician, it was a musicians funeral, and it ran on their respect for the dead man.

Afterwards, a small group drives out of the village, back towards Dublin, to the Newlands crematorium. Once we are there, Fr O’Byrne says, “We’re just waiting for the musicians.”

Paul Brady slips in with his guitar. Dónal Lunny is on bouzouki this time. Gay McKeon straps on the pipes again: getting the uilleann pipes on you is a bit like putting on a bra; you have to slip your arms through the straps. Paddy Glackin helps to carry the coffin. Once it has been put on the plinth he takes out his fiddle. There are about five fiddles now.

It is difficult to say what Planxty meant to people in the 1970s: the attack of the music, the excellence of the musicianship, the roar of sophistication they brought to Irish traditional music and to their audience, who were dressed in Afghan coats and fur coats and uncomfortable clogs. We listened to their albums to the purr of the gas fires in our damp flats and bedsits. Planxty helped an entire generation to rethink its past, to connect with something that had nothing to do with the shabbiness of Ireland back then.

Here in the crematorium, the musicians are really in charge now. Out in the car park they have, some of them, left expensive cars but inside it is as if the past 40 years have never happened. The sisters Maighread and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill sing ‘Bánchnoic Éireann’, and Tríona plays a little electronic keyboard. There are no microphones. When they have finished you have never heard a silence like it. Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill played the clavinet in the Bothy Band with, at various times, Dónal Lunny and Paddy Glackin and Liam O’Flynn. The family tree of Irish traditional music in the 1970s and 1980s was small but very convoluted.

Fr O’Byrne is now saying we will have a decade of the Rosary. The musicians mostly sit it out. When it is over Paddy Glackin takes up his bow. The coffin starts to move, to be taken away. The panelled doors close behind it. It is gone. And the music comes as a type of comfort. There are three or four pipers, working hard. And the fiddles. And Seamus Begley on accordion. And Angela Crehan on the tin whistle. One piper glances over his shoulder to look at something behind him, like a man reversing a car. Paddy Glackin moves into another tune. They stop and Dónal Lunny says, “We’ll do one more”, and the fiddles are brought out again for a selection of reels.

You couldn’t send people out with that much sadness.

This is an extract from ‘Sorry for Your Trouble: The Irish Way of Death’ by Ann Marie Hourihane, published by Penguin Sandycove, €16.99, out now