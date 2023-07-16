Dublin’s Henrietta Street — why the original Celtic Tiger development has lessons for today’s housing crisis
‘Spectral Mansions, The Making of a Dublin Tenement 1800-1914’ tells the history of Henrietta Street, from when it was built in the 1700s to up until 1979. It reveals a cycle of housing system failures in the capital, the repercussions of which are still being felt today
Eighteenth-century Dublin was a city that might be familiar to those of us who came of age during the Celtic Tiger years. It was a place dominated by property developers who busily catered to the demand of the landed elite. One such was Luke Gardiner, from a humble background — the son of a coachman — who was responsible for many of the grand streets around the north of the city. Henrietta Street was his first great experiment.