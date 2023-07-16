Dublin’s Henrietta Street — why the original Celtic Tiger development has lessons for today’s housing crisis

‘Spectral Mansions, The Making of a Dublin Tenement 1800-1914’ tells the history of Henrietta Street, from when it was built in the 1700s to up until 1979. It reveals a cycle of housing system failures in the capital, the repercussions of which are still being felt today

"In 1913, just a couple of days after Bloody Sunday, two tenement houses on Church Street collapsed, killing seven people, including two children, aged four and five. There had been disasters before, but this finally caused enough outrage to lead to an official investigation." James Plunkett’s novel Strumpet City was adapted by Hugh Leonard for an RTE drama series. Some of the scenes were filmed on Henrietta Street, which served as the fictional Chandler’s Court

Emily Hourican Yesterday at 03:30