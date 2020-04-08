'Don't worry if you don't have a plot' - Top Irish authors share tips on writing that first book

Don't overplan. Read more than you write. Be a little selfish... They say everyone has a book in them, but how exactly do you get it out? Some of Ireland's best-loved authors, themselves no strangers to working in splendid isolation, share their top tips for aspiring novelists.

RODDY DOYLE

To get started, I'd advise people simply to get going. Don't worry if you don't have a plot. Just start filling pages. Measure the day in terms of quantity. Get down 100 words in a day, and see if you can consistently add to that. Don't read over what you've written too carefully. Allow yourself to write more, and get to know the characters.

Be kind to yourself. If you spend time writing, you can now say, 'my 700 words are now 8,500 words' after a while. It's like you are coming up against a closed door, and the words will nudge the door open. If you keep coming up against dead ends (in your plot or story), ignore it. Jot down notes - have a document for your (manuscript) and another document open where you keep notes.

I don't plan things too meticulously. I'd never get going if I did. When you meet someone professionally or romantically or socially, you never really get to know them. You just become gradually acquainted with them. It's the same with characters. In the 12 novels I've written, some of them I've known in advance how it was going to end. I knew in The Commitments that the band would break up, and in The Snapper, I knew Sharon was going to have a nice healthy baby at the end. Sometimes though, the ending is a nice surprise.

Characters can be likeable without being nice

JANE CASEY

Concentrating is hard, especially in hard times. Set a timer for half an hour and commit to that half-hour of work without any distractions. Don't check your phone or social media. When the timer goes off, you will either be desperate to keep going or desperate to stop, but either way you'll have some words under your belt.

There's a difference between having an idea and having a plot. You need an idea plus characters to create a plot - the characters will tell you how the idea unfolds if you know them well enough. Read your favourite books and think about why you love them. Often it's because you feel an emotional connection to the characters rather than because of what happens in them.

Characters can be likeable without being nice. I love it when good characters are driven to do bad things or bad characters save the day by doing something good. People are complex - your characters can be too.

Write the book you’d like to read yourself

SARAH BREEN

The best advice I can offer is to write the book you'd like to read yourself. Whether that's a post-apocalyptic thriller or a sexy romance set in the Ballybunion Post Office is entirely up to you. Be your own audience. Don't be swayed by what you think will be popular next year, or feel there's no point in writing unless you come up with a profound work of literary genius.

Writing should be a labour of love, not just labour. The idea for a plot can come from anywhere: a snippet from the Six One News, a conversation with a toddler, even just a location. Of course, it would be great to retreat to the countryside and spend hours typing away in solitude but the reality is most books are written in short, sharp bursts. After about three hours, my creative juices run dry.

A reasonable expectation is 1,500 words a day. Do that 42 times and you've got 80,000 words, my friend. That's a book.

By all means, use the current turmoil to get off the ground

RACHAEL ENGLISH

You should have able to explain quite simply what your book is about, within a couple of lines. If you can't, it's going to be more difficult to write.

I'm not a very detailed planner, but it's easier to get going if you have a beginning, middle and end. You will get to know the characters better as you go along, but you will need to start with a firm idea about your main characters. Jot down a page or two about them: their age; what they do; likes and dislikes; what they want.

I know people say you have to write every day but it's not the end of the world if you don't have time for that. If you can, jot down every idea that comes to you.

I'm not saying don't write the big coronavirus novel, but tens of thousands of people will be doing the same, so you will need a very strong hook.

By all means, use the current turmoil to get off the ground.

Write consistently

ANNE GRIFFIN

The best advice I ever got was from the author John Boyne, and it was to write consistently. Even if it's just for an hour a day, momentum is really important. The reason I do that is because the story stays in your brain, and your brain is still working on it even if you're not physically hitting the keyboard.

I need to push forward until I get to what I believe is the end, and after that, I take time to get the structure right. It may sound easy, but I've been working on the structure of my second book for a year and a half. That didn't happen on my first book - it's a different experience.

What I love to do with a short story is taking a paragraph from the middle and putting it at the beginning, to shift things around. If I'm having trouble, I'll see what it feels like to start a story with another paragraph. Don't be afraid to edit or adjust. Just because you're cutting pages or taking out big paragraphs of stuff you love, doesn't mean you'll not create something good. Just move those paragraphs into a new word document.

Finish every day with something left in the tank

ROB DOYLE

One thing that works for me is to finish writing every day when you have something still left in the tank. Don't write to the point that you burn out. Know what you'll roughly write about the next day. When you close the laptop, your conscious mind will work away on what you'll do, and when you wake, that little seed will have germinated during sleeping hours.

I've been writing a new project for the last week and I keep it fairly modest. I write a section every day. A few hundred words can be more than enough - it doesn't have to be 3,000, or even 1,000 words a day. What I tend to do, whether it's non-fiction or an essay, is read something else to wake the linguistic channels in my brain. Then I'll do some initial writing for about an hour or so after breakfast. I'll get a rough version of whatever it is down and then I'll be in editing mode, refining what I've just written.

Beginning is really hard

EMILIE PINE

Beginning is really hard. You have to shut out the voice that says you can't do this - everyone has this voice, it's not just you. Writing prompts and exercises are really good places to start: what can you see outside your window? The cup that you're drinking tea from; where did you get it? How many times have you used it? What role does it play in your life? Find a portrait - a photo, a painting - and describe what the person is thinking, feeling, tasting, seeing, or hearing.

Nobody sits down and writes a book from scratch. Start with one scene, start with one moment, start with one character. If you have written a scene in the past tense, rewrite it in the present tense. If you have written a scene in the third person, rewrite it in the first person - what are the differences?

The pressure behind the word 'productive' is a tyranny. If you want to write but can't write at the moment, don't beat yourself up. Instead, use the time to read. All good writing starts with reading.

Writing can be extremely therapeutic

JULIAN GOUGH

I don't know a single professional writer who is writing at full throttle right now. Writing a book requires the total immersion of your mind, body, and soul in that other world - and our minds, bodies, and souls are busy with survival.

Also, if you have small kids, and they are now at home with you, you haven't a hope in hell of writing your first book. Plus, you have something far more important to do. Look after your kids. Be mentally present. Talk with them. And listen. This is an opportunity to have the deepest conversations you will ever have.

If you don't have kids, then you have the time, but I'd be amazed if you have the headspace.

All that said, for some people, writing can be extremely therapeutic: a way of making sense of things through metaphor. Maybe you're that person. If you are, go for it. Just remember that writing a first draft, and editing it so it's readable, are two totally different processes.

The beautiful books you love? They all had lousy first drafts. Get your first draft down uncensored, with your unconscious taking command when it wants to; let it flow, however flawed and misspelled and mad it might feel, and just keep going. You can fix it later.

You have to be a little bit selfish if you’re going to write this thing

LISA MCINERNEY

The blank page is terrifying, right? Your first page is temporary. The chances of you keeping your opening line all the way through your story are minimal.

The other thing is that you have to be a little bit selfish if you're going to write this thing. Protective of your time and insistent on your space. You may not have a room of your own, but you can probably find a corner of your own, the spare room, the kitchen table, your bed after the kids are asleep -put some cushions in the (empty!) bath if you have to. And sometimes, the person you'll be battling with when it comes to time and headspace is yourself. There's a saying about running: your head gives up well before your legs. Yeah, you've had a hard day and you'd much rather watch Netflix and scroll on Insta, but you can still do that after you've written a paragraph. Write some dialogue if you can't handle prose right now. Write some setting if you can't handle dialogue. But write.

False starts are vital

Caoilinn Hughes

Were I to preach what I practise (speaking of short stories and novels, as my bad habits differ by genre), I'd recommend reading and procrastinating endlessly, dancing a hopscotch over receipts on the floor (taxes to be done, and paid? how?) until you reach peak self-loathing. Then once you've managed to get the first words of your story/chapter down, delete most of them and repeat for the first several days, weeks, months.

The brain and body need time to gestate a story: it's an active process. You don't get the kicks until later on. For me, the story works itself out on the page; it's writing-as-discovery. I write very slowly and delete liberally, since any 'block' (feeling of desperation, of failure, of being in mud) is likely a dishonest detail/wrong turn taken earlier. Unravel the story to that hitch and re-progress on to truer, more original territory. While this mightn't sound inspiring, it might be what you need to hear. Or - if you're the other type of writer (Zadie Smith describes in her excellent essay on the two writer-types) who makes plans before writing a word; who does rough, plentiful drafts - then it would be wrong to take my advice. Another author here will have you covered.

But if you've been told to just sit at the desk and you are managing to do that… well done, you. If you still feel like you're failing, fail again, friend. Know that the procrastination part of the above can be skipped, as can some of the self-loathing. False starts, however, are vital; for me, they're part of the process. If you learn to recognise them, you're flying. Most crucially, reading makes a writer. If you don't read much (and/or listen to books/ read with braille), most definitely start there.

I write best in the mornings

SINEAD MORIARTY

I write best in the mornings, but if you are someone who is more creative later in the day, that's fine too. Figure out when you can have some peaceful time to write. Even if you only do one hour a day, you will be amazed at how the words add up. Forget the laundry piling up and focus on the words.

It's like running a marathon; you have to keep putting one foot/word in front of the other. Soon, you will find a nice rhythm and the book/short story will start to take shape.

Possibly the best thing about writing is that you forget life for a while. You step into another world where coronavirus, lockdown and social distancing don't exist. It gives you and your mind time to switch off. I often describe writing as a form of meditation. It is keeping me sane at the moment and I think it will help you too. Even if you are not planning to write a novel or short story, write anyway. Write for fun, write for mental health, write to get away from your kids. Write because it will help soothe your troubled soul."

A good writer reads more than they write

ELAINE FEENEY

A good writer reads more than they write. Be yourself. Show up and start typing or writing. Be careful of what voice you're writing in, recognise it, welcome it, make friends with it, it's probably yourself anyway, but just to be sure, have long chats with it. I like to write my dialogue, and then read it aloud back to myself. If it makes me laugh, I'm on to something, if it makes me cry, I'm really on to something. Keep your phone or a notebook beside the bed. My dreams in the time of C are very vivid, I've always been a vivid dreamer, but they're full-on at the moment. I'll remember them first thing in the morning, and then I'll forget. So scribble them down.

Get a cat. Have naps with the cat. I nap an inordinate amount of time when I'm writing. I get so exhausted doing it. Expect to start ignoring people in your home, even your children, especially your husband. Expect to talk to your characters; they'll probably never leave you. Even if you kill them off. But this is a good thing: you can ask them who the strange people in your kitchen are when you forget everything except them. This comes after the mid-section.

Finally, read poetry, but for God's sake avoid being a poet. There isn't a penny in it, and most people will end up being afraid of you. (Unless you have rich parents. If you have very rich parents, then write what you like.)

Write about what you know

PATRICIA SCANLAN

A good basic starter is to write about what you know. If you are writing about things you don't know, be sure to do your research thoroughly as people will pick you up on the wrong facts. If you want to write a book, it's probably been in your head, stewing and bubbling for a while. I get worried it there wasn't the germ of an idea halfway through writing a book.

The best piece of advice I ever got was from the writer Dermot Bolger, who said, 'do a one-night stand'. That means don't stick to a linear flow. If you have a scene that works further on in the story, write it. The scene is like money in the bank.

I think the most important thing is to enjoy writing, especially if it's your first book. You have the power of life, death, anything. You can be as creative as you want, so enjoy that. And when you're coming near the end, be sure to have a few treats ready in the fridge. You'll be so thrilled with yourself at that point, so be sure to celebrate, even if it's at 3am.

To write for children you must find the right voice

SHANE HEGARTY

If you want to write stories for younger readers - and you happen to be stuck at home with your kids for the foreseeable future - then make use of that time. One of the biggest challenges of writing for children is finding the right voice. Not just your own writing voice, but how kids talk to themselves and each other. What they worry about and what they don't. How they respond to challenging situations or to adults. What makes them laugh or gasp. So, if the house is now resounding with their noise, fights and laughter, then tune into it. Listen to how they talk to themselves, to you and to each other. And when you sit down to write, let their voices remind them of your inner child.

A really good writing exercise is to think back to a big moment in your own childhood and describe it through your own eyes at whatever age you were. It's amazing how quickly you can unlock that voice. But remember, writing for children isn't about writing like a child, but finding a frequency that resonates with them. So, if the kids are looking for a bedtime story, try reading them yours. I wrote Boot while reading it on a laptop to my daughter at bedtime and making changes based on her responses. We're still negotiating the fee for her services, but it was worth the chocolate it will cost me.

Take the plot and dial it down a few notches

WENDY ERSKINE

When I am going to start on a new story, usually I don't put pen to paper for about a month. I think about the characters, and consider the various permutations of relationships and situations. It's quite nice, because it's simply thinking without any constraints. It's all tentative and contingent.

I try to write pretty much every day, knowing that on many of those days what I write is total nonsense. What I am saying here is obviously my own very particular way of doing things. All I can offer is my own view that it is a good idea not to give writing any category status as an occupation and to regard it as something that needs to be worked on in the same way as creosoting a very long fence needs to be worked on. Thinking in terms of blocks or needing to be seized by the muse or something isn't helpful - to me at least. But of course I do have my tricks: give characters new names; change their gender; take the plot and dial it down quite a few notches.

Keep re-reading your three favourite novels until you can see through the prose

JOSEPH O'CONNOR

Writing isn't easy. It's like singing: most people think they can do it, and most people can, a little, but doing it beautifully takes work. As you start out to write, start also to read like a writer.

If we don't read regularly, we're never going to be skilled writers. Read newspapers, novels, magazines, short stories, poems, rap lyrics, whatever. Assemble your three favourite novels and keep re-reading them until you any interest in the plot has been ironed out of you, until you can see through the prose to the skeleton of the book. What exactly is it about your favourite writer's work that you like? Answering that question will help you find your writing voice. Once you find it, you'll never lose it.

Then, ensure your opening paragraph is strong. Whether it's a novel, a short story, a blog entry, any kind of writing, always give the reader a reason to be interested. They have a lot of reasons not to be. So introduce yourself boldly. Make an impression.

A song by Nick Cave commences with the line: "When I came up out of the meat-locker, the city was gone." Who wouldn't want to keep listening? A short story in Anne Enright's collection The Portable Virgin begins: "Cathy was often wrong." What a brilliant opening sentence, so simple and pure. We all know a Cathy, right? So, start out strong. That way, your writing will have energy.

