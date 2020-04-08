| 11.5°C Dublin

'Don't worry if you don't have a plot' - Top Irish authors share tips on writing that first book


Close

Don't overplan. Read more than you write. Be a little selfish... They say everyone has a book in them, but how exactly do you get it out? Some of Ireland's best-loved authors, themselves no strangers to working in splendid isolation, share their top tips for aspiring novelists.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a plot.

RODDY DOYLE

To get started, I'd advise people simply to get going. Don't worry if you don't have a plot. Just start filling pages. Measure the day in terms of quantity. Get down 100 words in a day, and see if you can consistently add to that. Don't read over what you've written too carefully. Allow yourself to write more, and get to know the characters.