Delia Owens: ‘Trying to follow Crawdads is stressful. I’m terrified’

Every Wednesday night in 2019, Delia Owens would receive a call from her publisher to let her know that her novel Where the Crawdads Sing was on the New York Times bestseller list. “First, they were sending me a bottle of champagne every time I got to Number One, but they had to stop that,” she laughs.

No wonder. It is two-and-a-half years since the book hit that chart, where it spent more than 30 weeks in the top slot. By the end of 2019, it had racked up more print sales in the US than new novels by John Grisham, Margaret Atwood and Stephen King. Combined. It has sold more than 120,000 copies in Ireland and has spent 48 weeks at Number One in the fiction charts here.

Commentators have sought to pinpoint the novel’s appeal. Many concluded that the tale, about an abandoned young woman wrestling with loneliness in the North Carolina coastal marshes, resonates with a great swathe of the population who feel isolated from society.

Not only that, but it’s a palate cleanser in what the New York Times describes as “a time of rapid technological advances and constant social media connectivity”.

The writing, too, holds plenty of allure: evocative, atmospheric and descriptive, Crawdads not only boasts a vivid sense of place, but a muscular whodunnit plot to boot. And Owens’ astonishing trajectory from eminent zoologist to smash-hit debut novelist at the age of 69 captured the public imagination.

On our Zoom call, Owens’ ebullience and enthusiasm belie her reputation as a solitary figure. Now 72, she has a truly endearing Southern vim, even proudly showing off her cat and the brightly coloured scarf that her sister bought her for calls such as these.

Materially, life is much the same for Owens, even after more than eight million book sales: “I do spend most of every day by myself, and I moved to North Carolina,” she says. “I don’t have as much land, but I have a nice house. Nicer than the other one. I’ve made new friends who I love, but other than that, my life is my life, and hasn’t changed much.”

Yet she knows a thing or two about loneliness. As a child growing up in Georgia, her mother encouraged her to get out and explore the oak forests in the area, telling her: “Go way out yonder where the crawdads sing.”

“I spent my time collecting frogs and letting them go,” she recalls. “I was just fascinated by nature, so when it came time to make a career choice, it wasn’t a hard decision for me at all.”

Owens became a zoologist, obtaining a PhD from the University of California and specialising in large mammals. In 1974, she and her then husband Mark Owens, a fellow zoologist, travelled to the Central Kalahari of Botswana, where they were often the only humans for miles around, to study lions and brown hyenas.

“We actually searched for a spot that was that isolated,” she says. “We didn’t want to go to the Serengeti plains, where there was a biologist behind every tree. We wanted to find animals that had not experienced humans. Not that it wasn’t very hard — we had to haul all of our water for 50 miles, and it was 120 degrees [Fahrenheit, 50°C] in the shade.”

Curious vervet monkeys on Delia Owens' Land Rover in Zambia in 1986. Photo by Mark Owens

Curious vervet monkeys on Delia Owens' Land Rover in Zambia in 1986. Photo by Mark Owens

Owens wrote several bestselling non-fiction books with Mark about their experiences, including Cry of the Kalahari. All the while, she felt an urge to write fiction.

“[Writing non-fiction] satisfied my need to write a little bit, but when you’re writing non-fiction there are all these constrictions, and then you move on to fiction and it’s like you’re riding your horse out of the gate and you can go in any direction you want,” she says. “I loved the freedom of fiction writing. If it doesn’t go the way you want it to, you can just change it.”

Owens had written a ‘couple’ of other novels before Crawdads: “I will make sure they get burned and never published after I die because they were horrible,” she laughs.

“Crawdads took me 10 years to write, because I was still working as a biologist and a researcher. I would get up at 4.30am to write. I just love to write, so I was really driven to do it but I had no idea whether it would ever be published. It was like a project for me, almost like a hobby. I was thinking, ‘I’m ancient now,’ so whether I got it published or not, it didn’t matter. I already had a career.”

I mention the publishing industry’s apparent fixation on young debut writers. The difference for Owens, she says of publishing a book in her 70th year, is that she did not feel “oh, I have to keep going at this for 40 years”.

“There was no pressure,” she adds. “From my standpoint, the more life experiences you had to draw on, the better. It’s not necessarily that you can write better, but maybe it’s easier because you’ve done a lot of different things. The only disadvantage is that writing a book is like a 100,000-word puzzle, and you have to remember where everything is.”

The first part of that puzzle came to Owens in the African desert.

“One afternoon on the dunes in Kalahari, I was sitting with a group of all-female lions, and it made me think of my girlfriends back home, and it made me feel how remote I was, so I had this burning desire to write a novel that would expose how important it is not just for female grouping, but grouping of any kind. I thought, ‘how would that affect your behaviour if you were forced to grow up isolated and alone?’ If we’re isolated, we are discriminated against. And if you discriminate against someone, everybody loses.”

Covid-imposed isolation, however, has not necessarily been a problem for Owens.

“I thought this would be a great time to write my next book,” she says. “I had just spent a year-and-a-half promoting the book, going to 85 different cities, and I was sort of sick of travelling. And so going to my place in the mountains of North Carolina seemed like the perfect thing to do.”

Delia Owens. Photo by Dawn Marie Tucker

Delia Owens. Photo by Dawn Marie Tucker

The second novel, she says, has similar characteristics to her debut, in that it’s based on a socio-biological theme, and is another exploration of human nature. Taking place in two centuries, the tale is a mystery that begins with a woman finding a diary belonging to her great-grandmother.

Has the success of Crawdads given Owens greater confidence in writing a second novel?

“I’m totally stressed about it,” she smiles. “I still love the writing process and don’t feel stressed when I’m writing, but trying to follow Crawdads is stressful because, really, what are the chances that I can do that again?

“And everyone will be comparing the books and the critics will be having a heyday. I’m terrified. I’m going to release the book and then I’m going to some island in the Pacific to hang out.”

Other exciting times loom large: after Reese Witherspoon recommended Owens’ novel in her book club, the actress snapped up the film rights, and its big-screen adaptation is under way. For the zoologist, these negotiations brought an abrupt scene change, most notably when Witherspoon invited her for a meeting at the storied Beverly Hills Hotel. Owens bonded with her fellow Southerner immediately.

Reese Witherspoon, who bought the film rights to Where the Crawdads Sing, with Delia Owens

Reese Witherspoon, who bought the film rights to Where the Crawdads Sing, with Delia Owens

“She has done so much for female authors, and she’s doing a lot for women in the movie industry, but she is so nice and down to earth and friendly,” Owens says.

“I just felt like I’d known her all my life — she’s that kind of person.

“They were so determined from the beginning to stay with the story, and I get to comment on the script,” Owens says. “I understand that you can’t tell the story in screen the same way as in a book, but they have let me be involved.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Kya in the film version of Where Crawdads Sing

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Kya in the film version of Where Crawdads Sing

Daisy Edgar-Jones, best known as Marianne in Normal People, has been cast as in the lead role.

“I could not have imagined a better Kya,” Owens says. “I mean, to tell you the truth, when they started this, I thought they would never find her. And then there’s Daisy, and even the [Southern] accent was perfect. And you know Reese is gonna feel the same way about a Southern accent.”

Given the phenomenal success of Crawdads, is there any part of her that regrets taking so long to get started in fiction?

“I honestly don’t know how I could have designed a life as a writer,” she says. “I had that fabulous career as a zoologist, and that’s just been the dream life for me.

“I was so thankful for that career, and now I think, ‘well, now I’ll try this one’. I don’t have to do anything else — I can just retire now. It’s really relaxing. The novel is just the icing on the cake.”

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens





‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens is published in paperback by Corsair