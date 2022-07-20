| 16.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Delia Owens: ‘Trying to follow Crawdads is stressful. I’m terrified’

The ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ author tells Tanya Sweeney how the inspiration for her hit novel came while she was hanging out with lions and why Daisy Edgar-Jones is the perfect choice to star in the film

Delia Owens riding Stormy Expand

Close

Delia Owens riding Stormy

Delia Owens riding Stormy

Delia Owens riding Stormy

Every Wednesday night in 2019, Delia Owens would receive a call from her publisher to let her know that her novel Where the Crawdads Sing was on the New York Times bestseller list. “First, they were sending me a bottle of champagne every time I got to Number One, but they had to stop that,” she laughs.

No wonder. It is two-and-a-half years since the book hit that chart, where it spent more than 30 weeks in the top slot. By the end of 2019, it had racked up more print sales in the US than new novels by John Grisham, Margaret Atwood and Stephen King. Combined. It has sold more than 120,000 copies in Ireland and has spent 48 weeks at Number One in the fiction charts here.

Most Watched

Privacy