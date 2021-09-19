Crashes, rebels and bleeding statues – Old Ireland In Colour is back with a new book that brings the past to life

If banana bread was the must-bake of the pandemic, and Normal People the must-see, then without a doubt the book of the past year has been Old Ireland In Colour. The colourised chronicle of historical Irish images topped the bestseller charts — the only Irish-published book to make more than €1m in Ireland in 2020 — scooping the Christmas number-one slot and notching up a glut of accolades for its fascinating representation of our country’s rich history.

Now its creators, academics John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley, are back with a second book, with a crop of images — many of them previously unseen — every bit as captivating as the last batch.

“When we did the first book, we always had ideas for other photographs we could use in a second book,” reveals Breslin, a professor at NUI Galway.

Expand Close JEREMIAH O’DONOVAN ROSSA (1831–1915) Circa November 1866, Mountjoy Prison O’Donovan Rossa was born in Reenascreena, Co Cork. In 1856, he co-founded the Phoenix National and Literary Society in Skibbereen, which later amalgamated with the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB). In 1865, he was arrested, tried on a charge of conspiracy, and given a life sentence. While imprisoned, he suffered greatly at the hands of his jailers. After an inquiry into the treatment of Fenian prisoners, he was given an amnesty in 1871, emigrated to the US and became involved in Republican circles there. Photographer: Unknown Source: NYPL / Facebook

Expand Close IN SOLIDARITY 1920, Dublin This photograph shows a line of women protesting outside Mountjoy Prison in support of the 1920 hunger strikes. On Easter Monday, 5 April, 1920, 36 Irish Volunteer prisoners in Mountjoy pledged not to eat food or drink anything except water until all had been given prisoner-of-war treatment or were released. The Irish Independent reported that by 10 April the number participating had climbed to 101 — the largest scale on which this form of protest had ever been attempted. Protests involving Republican women had become a key feature of the War of Independence and often involved prayer recitations and dignified, silent protests. Their military formation suggests they were members of the Republican women’s organisation Cumann na mBan. Photographer: Joseph Cashman Source: RTÉ Archives / Facebook

Expand Close CATTLE FAIR 1865-1914, Eyre Square, Galway Eyre Square was the location of many of Galway’s fairs and markets in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The cattle fair, which was originally held at Fairhill, was an important affair and often spilled out of the Square on to Forster, Williamsgate and Eglinton Streets. Pig fairs did not take up so much space, and usually took place in the area in front of where the Imperial Hotel is today. Hay was an essential commodity, so the Haymarket was a major event in the days when people travelled on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages. Photographer: Robert French Source: National Library of Ireland / Facebook

Some of them are familiar scenes, injected with fresh life thanks to colourisation. Others are of places and faces — often ordinary women and children from as far back as 1843 — seen and celebrated for the first time.

The images are mesmeric and the more you look, the more you see. Black and white tends to focus the eye on the action — the subject you’re supposed to see. But in colour, suddenly we’re looking beyond the 1900 train crash at Harcourt Street Station in Dublin (above) to a wider street scene — the ads on the wall in the distance for Bovril, Quaker Oats and Manders Pale Ale. The stories are just as gripping. Often historical texts tend to hone on the ‘big’ moments of history but many of the photos in Old Ireland In Colour 2 showcase the smaller moments that shaped life, the small, ordinary events — and extraordinary ones. Such as the mysterious ‘bleeding’ statues that appeared in Tipperary in 1920, and Michael Collins’s role in breaking the miraculous illusion. “There’s a hidden story behind so many photographs,” says Breslin.

Expand Close ‘LADY LINDY’ 21 May 1932, Co Derry This image shows Amelia Earhart (also known as ‘Lady Lindy’), who, in 1932, flew her Lockheed Vega from Newfoundland to Ballyarnett, where it ‘limped’ over the Irish coast. This flight broke several records: Earhart was the first woman to fly the Atlantic solo, and this was the longest non-stop distance flown by a woman. Shortly after leaving Newfoundland the altimeter failed and she completed the journey entirely by estimation of her height above sea level. Earhart surprised the Gallagher family when she landed in their field instead of in Paris, as planned. Photographer: Independent Newspapers Source: National Library of Ireland. / Facebook

Expand Close BUILDING FASTNET LIGHTHOUSE Circa 1900, Fastnet Rock, Co Cork Fastnet light was established on 1 January 1854, replacing the lighthouse at Cape Clear. An external cast-iron casing was completed in 1868, but 1891 saw the decision to replace the cast-iron tower with a sturdier granite one. Designed by William Douglass, Engineer to the Commissioners of Irish Lights, this took five years to complete. Finished in 1904, it remains the tallest and widest rock lighthouse tower in Ireland and Great Britain. The new light was established on 27 June 1904. On 10 May 1969 it was converted from vaporised paraffin to electric, with a range of 28 nautical miles and the power of 2,500,000 candelas. Photographer: Robert Stawell Ball Source: National Library of Ireland / Facebook

Expand Close LEVIATHAN 1880s, Birr Castle, Co Offaly The Rosse six-foot telescope, known affectionately as the Leviathan of Parsonstown, is a reflecting telescope with a 72-inch (1.83m) aperture and 15m-long tube. It was the largest telescope in the world from 1845 until 1917, when the Hooker Telescope was built in California. The Leviathan was built by William Parsons, 3rd Earl of Rosse, on his Birr Castle estate at Parsonstown, and with it he was the first to discover that some nebulae had spiral forms. Photographer: Robert French Source: National Library of Ireland / Facebook

It’s exactly two years since he made the first post on the Old Ireland In Colour Instagram page, an account that now boasts over 46,000 followers. Social media has proved a helpful bridge in marrying old photos with new information.

Expand Close BLEEDING STATUES 22 August 1920, Co Tipperary During the War of Independence local people in Templemore believed a miracle had stopped the complete destruction of the town during British Army reprisals. Around 15,000 people a day came to pray at the ‘bleeding statues’ outside Dwan’s shop, and reports of ‘supernatural manifestations, accompanied by cures’ reached IRA headquarters. After he had received information from the local Catholic clergy that IRA Volunteers had engineered statues that would bleed at specific times, Michael Collins sent a courier to Tipperary to acquire one of the statues. The internal mechanism of an alarm clock had been concealed inside the statue, connected to fountain pen inserts containing a mixture of sheep’s blood and water. When the clock mechanism struck at certain times, it would send a spurt of blood through the statue, giving the impression that it was bleeding. According to an eyewitness, Collins, “… took hold of the statue and banged it off the side of the desk, and of course out fell the works of the alarm clock. ‘I knew it,’ he says. So that was the end of the bleeding statue.” Photographer: WD Hogan Source: National Library of Ireland / Facebook

It was thanks to social-media shares in America that the girls on the cover of the first book could be identified, with Breslin hoping the same can happen again with the boys gracing the sleeve of the second publication.

Expand Close Old Ireland In Colour 2, by John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley, is published by Merrion Press at €24.95 / Facebook

The same meticulous investigative work has gone into trying to ensure authenticity with the techniques. For example, that Bovril ad in the background of the train crash was the result of Breslin hunting down posters from the era and superimposing the colours on the picture.

“I do find it interesting doing research like that. Finding information on packages, tracking down references and resources. It’s like detective work.”

But beyond the attention to detail, the wide scope of images selected and the dedication to precision, there’s something uniquely heartwarming to the project. Its magic captivated readers with the first book and no doubt will do so again.

“There were stories of people in elderly homes or hospital environments, people with memory issues, who found the book grabbed their interest and they picked it up day after day.

“People bought it for their parents and grandparents and then they started sharing experiences of when they were young. We had stories from all around the world about the impact it had on people. It was an amazing reaction and quite emotional for us. It’s the love for the first book from those who bought it for themselves or gave it to family and friends that made us feel a second one was possible.”

Old Ireland In Colour 2, by John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley, is published by Merrion Press at €24.95