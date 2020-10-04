Cow Book author stops running around and starts just running

"It's a totally different landscape," John Connell says from his cottage in rural north Longford. The 34-year-old is not referring to the view outside his window - even though the physical landscape looms large in the thoughts of this author and farmer.

Instead, Connell is gearing up for the release of The Running Book, the follow-up to his 2018 pastoral memoir The Cow Book. The latter became a bestseller and Irish Book Awards winner. Jump forward to 2020, and The Running Book is arriving into a release schedule packed with titles held back by publishers who probably hoped "that whole Covid thing" would have fizzled out by now.

That said, you wouldn't bet against The Running Book catching the eye as its predecessor did. Telling of his return to the family farm after becoming lost while living abroad, The Cow Book connected on such a broad scale by linking Irish readers back to the land, while telling of a journey out of a dark place. This time, with that same instinct for historical connectivity, Connell charts the other factor in his recovery and how it has reconfigured the way he views the world - the road.

"I finished The Cow Book with a run around the parish in the very last chapter," he says. "I wanted to keep that theme of home but to move out into the neighbourhood and explore how I connected with that place. I love running obviously, and I love history, and it just was in me and wanting to come out."

It quickly became obvious that not only was there a strong theme of colonialism emerging from the historic landscape that Connell was moving through, but also that here was a book about happiness and, as he says, "falling in love with life through the act of movement". In this difficult new world where a walk or a run around the block might be the only respite your mental health gets in a day of isolation, Connell's paean to the activity couldn't be better timed, one could argue.

"After my own mental health troubles, I had to remake myself," he says. "Running, like farming, gave me a routine, and just helped me re-order myself. It allowed me to explore my body and wake up to it. I talk in the book about making an average day a good day by going for a run. But it's also a space to think about things clearly.

"I was talking to Sonia O'Sullivan about this recently and was amazed to hear her tell me that even professional athletes like her use running as a time to think - even when they're racing.

"The farm and the running have given me a new foundation, one which has been standing for a couple of years now, so it's been a successful one.

"John McGahern used to talk about how the local is universal. We've all had to realise that because the local can only be the universal at the moment. And there's a wonder to be found in taking up a new activity like running. There were stories of people in lockdown who ran marathons on their balconies or in apartments because they couldn't leave. We never appreciated movement until it was taken away from us."

For Connell, the restrictions were not as difficult as they were for other families, he says, with one of the great blessings being more time with his wife Vivian (who would ordinarily spend much of the week working up in Dublin). It was a normal married existence provided by an abnormal time, he laughs, where small things like eating lunch together could be savoured.

It also allowed Connell to complete work on the third memoir in his Longford trilogy, which will involve a river journey. Work on the farm kept going with an essential-services letter in his back pocket, and walks with Vivian or runs on local roads and trails continued. In self-isolation came a greater sense of community, he discovered.

"You just have to make your peace with it," Connell says. "With my neighbours, we all had time suddenly to talk to each other again. Someone said that it was like what it was like years ago when they were a child. Even though everyone was socially distancing, there was more community spirit than there had been for decades.

"Like everyone, I was guilty of running around doing a million things, especially with the success of The Cow Book. The pandemic slowed me down again and brought me back to that stillness - that simpler way of life that readers connected with in the first place."

The Running Book by John Connell is published by Picador, €13.99

Sunday Independent