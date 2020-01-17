Costly words - writer told to pay €30,000 tax after major literary award

A showdown between the author and the Revenue Commissioners saw the well-heeled writer lose out following a failed plea made to the Tax Appeals Commission.

The Revenue Commissioners had refused a tax repayment sought by the unnamed author in respect of the literary prize, which is thought to have been worth more than €60,000.

The outcome is likely to send shivers down the spines of many authors who may not be aware that financial prizes incur a tax liability once they have used up their annual €50,000 artist's exemption allowance.

That enables writers, musicians, sculptors and a range of other artists to avail of a tax exemption for qualifying works, up to a total maximum of €50,000 a year.

The Tax Appeals Commission heard that the aggrieved author had already used up their allowance under the artists' exemption for 2012, which was then €40,000, when they received the international award.

Any amount in excess of the exemption is fully taxable.

"Revenue are of the opinion that any grants, awards or prizes received by an artist for their artistic work are generally taxable as income," noted the commission in its ruling.

But the author disputed that, arguing the prize they received was not taxable.

The Revenue Commissioners said the author had a €30,716 tax liability arising from the prize they received in 2012.

"The prizes were awarded to the author as a mark of honour and public esteem in recognition of the author's outstanding achievement as an author," the writer's agent told the commission.

The agent also pointed to the treatment of such prizes by the UK's Revenue and Customs.

There, an unsolicited prize awarded as a "mark of honour, distinction or public esteem in recognition of outstanding achievement in a particular field… is not chargeable to tax".

But the Revenue Commissioners pointed out the UK is a separate tax jurisdiction under separate tax authorities, and "our legislation does not exclude prizes won by artists from the tax net and as such are classed as income and chargeable to tax".

The Tax Appeals Commission agreed if the prize had been won by an author resident in the UK it would not have been taxable.

However, it pointed out: "The fact that a payment is made gratuitously, voluntarily or without solicitation does not mean that the payment is not taxable in Irish law as income."

Tax appeals commissioner Paul Healy said in his ruling that the writer "has not demonstrated why, under Irish law, the prize received by the author should not form part of the author's profits from the author's profession as a writer".

