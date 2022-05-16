| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Conversations with Friends: Why a true fan of a book will never watch the TV adaptation

TV writers, take note: leave the really good books alone, please. Find your own stories

I am so determined not to repeat my mistake with &lsquo;Conversations With Friends&rsquo; (BBC) Expand

Close

I am so determined not to repeat my mistake with &lsquo;Conversations With Friends&rsquo; (BBC)

I am so determined not to repeat my mistake with ‘Conversations With Friends’ (BBC)

I am so determined not to repeat my mistake with ‘Conversations With Friends’ (BBC)

Victoria Richards

Let me start with a disclaimer, though in fact the disclaimer forms the centre of this entire piece: I haven’t watched any of the new BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends. But that’s the point – I don’t want to.

Why? Well, I loved the book, you see.

Most Watched

Privacy